5 Channel Partner and MSP Market News Updates: 11 November 2022

Here are five (actually, more) technology news updates, insights, chatter, and plenty more to start your day for Friday, November 11, 2022. Sip up.

What’s In Our Daily Brew?

Who We Serve: Content for managed services providers (MSPs), IT service providers (ITSPs), cybersecurity consultants, technology solutions providers (TSPs), systems integrators, VARs, independent software vendors (ISVs), distributors and any other partner acronym that further caffeinates our already stellar SEO.

Content for managed services providers (MSPs), IT service providers (ITSPs), cybersecurity consultants, technology solutions providers (TSPs), systems integrators, VARs, independent software vendors (ISVs), distributors and any other partner acronym that further caffeinates our already stellar SEO. Frequency: Every business morning.

Every business morning. Reaching the Barista: Send news, tips and rumors to [email protected] .

A. Today’s Technology, Channel Chief and MSP Partner Program News

1. Live Blog – ConnectWise IT Nation Connect 2022 News: Find our coverage here.

2. MSP Revenue Milestone: The CMIT Solutions ecosystem of MSPs has reached $100 million in combined revenue as of August 2022.

3. MSP Software – Contract Management: ZenContract is releasing an MSP marketplace to expand its agreement automation platform with value-add content and community sourcing, the company said. ZenContract is a SaaS platform that transforms traditional paperwork agreements into compliant contracts, the company added.

4. ServiceNow and Data Governance: Data governance software provider Spirion has a new ServiceNow integration. The connection sends Spirion data discovery and regulatory compliance findings into privacy incident tickets in the ServiceNow ITSM platform.

5. Partner Program: The OpenVPN Cloud now has multi-tenancy for MSPs.

6. Rackspace Reorganization: Rackspace expects to operate and report as a two business unit model starting in January 2023, CEO Amar Maletira said in the company’s quarterly earnings release. Rackspace announced the reorganization in July 2022, and changed CEOs in in September 2022.

7. IT Consulting and Google Cloud: Deloitte and Google Cloud have expanded their alliance.

8. Amazon Cost Cuts: Amazon CEO Andy Jassy and company leadership are closely evaluating its Alexa business, which can generate operating losses of more than $5 billion a year, The Wall Street Journal reported.

B. In-Person Channel Partner Summits & MSP Conferences