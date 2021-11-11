5 Channel Partner Program and MSP News Updates: 11 November 2021

Today's channel partner program & MSP news involves AT&T, Axcient, Cisco, CoreSite, D&H, FlexIP, IT By Design, Marketopia, N-able, Nuvolex, Pax8, Riskconnect, TA Associates, Thoma Bravo, Traceless, Tribu, Workato & more. Sip up.

Here are five (actually, more) technology news updates, insights, chatter, and plenty more to start your day for Thursday, November 11, 2021. Sip up.

What’s In Our Daily Brew?

A. What’s Brewing Today: Technology News

1. IT Nation Connect 2021: Special thanks to the executives from Axcient, Cisco Systems, D&H Distributing, IT By Design, Marketopia, N-able, and Pax8 (among others) that spent some time with us in meetings and in the hallways at IT Nation Connect on November 10. Our meeting scheduled at the conference continues today (November 11). Track this URL for all of our IT Nation Connect 2021 conference coverage.

2. MSP Software Startups: Congratulations to Nuvolex, Traceless and Tribu — three software startups that are striving to help MSPs automate their businesses. The three firms were finalists at the PitchIt startup competition at IT Nation Connect 2021. Novulex develops software to help MSPs manage multi-cloud services. Traceless designs software that allows MSPs to securely transmit sensitive data between the MSP and end-customers. Tribu develops AI software for help desk automation.

3. Funding – Robotic Process Automation (RPM): Workato has raised $110 million in Series D funding led by global investment firm Altimeter Capital alongside Insight Partners. Existing investors, Redpoint Ventures and Battery Ventures, also participated in the round. Workato’ s valuation is now $1.7 billion.

4. Data Center Business for Sale?: CoreSite Realty Corp, a U.S. data center operator with a market value of more than $8 billion, is working with an investment bank to explore its options after attracting acquisition interest, Reuters reported.

5. Investment – Risk Management: TA Associates has invested in Riskconnect, which develops integrated risk management technology. Private equity firm Thoma Bravo retains a “significant equity investment” in Riskconnect.

6. SASE and SD-WAN: AT&T has launched AT&T SASE with Cisco — a converged network and security management solution that “connects and protects enterprises with software-defined wide area networking (SD-WAN) technology and security capabilities,” AT&T asserts.

7. SD-WANs: FlexIP Solutions, a nationwide provider of custom managed communications solutions for businesses, has launched Flex Networking, a managed service that “enables always-on Internet for businesses,” the company indicated.

8. Apple Small Business Essentials: Details are here.

