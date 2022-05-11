5 Channel Partner Program and MSP Market News Updates: 11 May 2022

Today's channel partner program & MSP market news involves AWS-IBM partnership, Cohesity data protection, Crayon IT services, Datto cybersecurity, Rackspace for sale & more. Sip up.

Content for managed services providers (MSPs), IT service providers (ITSPs), cybersecurity consultants, technology solutions providers (TSPs), systems integrators, VARs, independent software vendors (ISVs), distributors and any other partner acronym that further caffeinates our already stellar SEO.

1. Datto’s Next Cybersecurity Move: Details are here.

2. Rackspace For Sale Again?: It sure sounds that way.

3. IT Services Momentum: Crayon reported its highest ever first-quarter gross profit, and operating margins improved to 15.7%, the company said.

4. Funding – SMB Hiring Service: WizeHire has raised $30 million in Series B funding led by Tiger Global, with participation from Amplo and Mercury. WizeHire is now valued at $250 million post-money.

5. Data Protection: Cohesity has released Cohesity FortKnox — a software as a service (SaaS) data isolation and recovery solution.

6. If You Can’t Beat Them…: IBM has signed a Strategic Collaboration Agreement (SCA) with Amazon Web Services, with plans to offer a “broad array” of IBM software delivered as a service via AWS. The news reinforces IBM’s strategy as a multi-cloud and hybrid-cloud specialist after the IBM Cloud failed to keep pace with AWS, Azure and Google Cloud growth.

