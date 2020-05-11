5 Channel Partner Updates: Monday 11 May 2020

Here are five (actually more) technology news updates, insights, chatter, and plenty more to start your day for Monday, May 11, 2020. Sip up.

Our Daily Brew

Who We Serve: Content for managed services providers (MSPs), IT service providers (ITSPs), cloud services providers (CSPs), IT consulting firms, systems integrators, VARs, independent software vendors (ISVs), and any other partner acronym that further caffeinates our already stellar SEO.

Content for managed services providers (MSPs), IT service providers (ITSPs), cloud services providers (CSPs), IT consulting firms, systems integrators, VARs, independent software vendors (ISVs), and any other partner acronym that further caffeinates our already stellar SEO. Frequency: Every business morning.

Every business morning. Reaching the Barista: Send news, tips and rumors to Joe@AfterNines.com.

A. What’s Hot Today

1. M&A Research – IT Services Providers: Here are the latest stats from Martin Wolf.

2. M&A – Telecom and MSP Services: Farmers Telephone Cooperative (FTC) of Kingstree, South Carolina, has acquired Computer Systems of Sumter (doing business as Palmetto Point of Sale and Entre’ Computer Center). The acquired business has been rebranded as FTC IT Solutions.

3. M&A – Cloud File Systems: Profile Capital Management has acquired Panzura , creator of a global cloud file system. Terms of the deal were not disclosed.

4. Searching for MSP Tools?: Perhaps MSP Navigator can help…

5. Professional Services Marketplace: Check out Tin Can, a new e-commerce site that allows customers to quickly find and source bit-sized marketing services such as The Germ Fight Collective. Example service products include:

6. Financing – Database Services: MemSQL which develops a database for operational analytics and cloud-native applications, has signed a debt facility that provides up to $50 million of new capital. Hercules Capital, the largest non-bank venture debt provider with more than $2.4 billion in total assets, served as underwriter for the financing.

7. International Expansion – Rackspace: The cloud-focused MSP has accelerated its global expansion in multiple ways. In the Asia Pacific (APAC) region, Rackspace has opened a new office in Auckland, New Zealand. Also, the MSP has increased investment across the Netherlands and Nordics region. This expansion follows the recent additional leadership and investments in the Middle East, the firm notes. Meanwhile, rumors about a potential Rackspace IPO resurfaced in April 2020.

8. Data Center Provider Restructures: Internap Corp. (INAP) has emerged from Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection. The data center and co-location provider has “substantially” reduced its debt, extended maturities and enhanced liquidity, INAP says. Also, the CEO position transitions from Peter D. Acquino to Michael Sicoli.

B. Upcoming Technology Conferences

Got news to share for our morning update? Email me: Joe@AfterNines.com.