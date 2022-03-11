5 Channel Partner Program and MSP News Updates: 11 March 2022

Here are five technology news updates, insights, chatter, and plenty more to start your day for Friday, March 11, 2022. Sip up.

Frequency: Every business morning.

A. Today’s Technology, Channel Chief and MSP Partner Program News

1. Alleged Kaseya Hacker Extradited: Yaroslav Vasinskyi, the alleged Kaseya VSA hacker, was extradited and arraigned in a Dallas, Texas court, this week.

2. Partner Program – Penetration Testing: Synack has launched the emPower Synack Partner Program.

3. Microsoft 365 Management Software: AvePoint has launched Entrust, a new product designed to “streamline the management of Microsoft 365 admin users, processes, and data insights,” the company said.

4. Forecast – Robotic Process Automation (RPA): The RPA software market will reach $6.5 billion by 2025, according to Forrester Research. But growth will start to flatten as soon as 2023, TechCrunch notes. Still, RPA software is just getting started in the MSP market — especially in the SMB sector. Startups such as Rewst and ElectroNeek are striving to bring the power of RPA into the MSP sector.

5. Data Loss Prevention (DLP) & Email Security: Armorblox has added Advanced Data Loss Prevention to its cloud-delivered email security platform. The service leverages natural language understanding (NLU) to prevent data loss in Microsoft Office 365, Microsoft Exchange, and Google Workspace environments, Armorblox asserted.

