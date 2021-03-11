5 Channel Partner and MSP News Updates: Thursday 11 March 2021

Here are five (actually, more) technology news updates, insights, chatter, and plenty more to start your day for Thursday, March 11, 2021. Sip up.

A. What’s Brewing Today: Technology News

1. Microsoft Build 2021: The virtual conference appears confirmed for May 2021.

2. Talent – MSP: Conosco, a UK-based MSP, has named Luca Pepere to succeed Anders Reeves as CEO. Reeves is exiting to focus on his own cybersecurity startup.

3. Talent – SMB Software: Intuit has named Eduardo Rosini as its new VP of corporate sales. Rosini’s new Corporate Sales organization brings together Intuit’s professional tax ProConnect and QuickBooks corporate sales teams, as well as the franchise and mid-market vertical sales efforts, which include manufacturing, construction and professional accounting, the company says.

4. Talent – Data Protection: Rubrik has named Ajay Sabhlok as CIO and chief data officer.

5. Funding – Sales Performance Software: ​Forma.ai has raised $10 million in Series A funding led by Crosslink Capital and supported by Golden Ventures, Panache Ventures, Uncork Capital, and Xfund.

6. Data Center Destroyed: After a fire destroyed an OVHcloud data center, the CSP plans to launch nearly 10,000 servers “in the coming weeks” as part of a disaster recovery plan.

7. Oracle Cloud – Under Pressure: Oracle’s cloud division reported quarterly revenue that missed analysts’ estimates…

B. Channel Chiefs, Partner Programs and Strategic Alliances

1. Strategic Alliances – Cloud Data Protection: Zerto has enhanced its Zerto Alliance Partner Program (ZAP) to help partners create go-to-market (GTM) channel plans that incorporate Zerto’s software-only platform to meet the new cloud-based consumption models of customers. Key partners include AHEAD, Cumberland Group, and Sirius, among others.

2. Partnership – Cloud Storage: Primestream’s Xchange media asset management (MAM) platform now integrates with Wasabi storage for global asset management, archiving, content contribution, production and distribution.

3. MSP & Microsoft Windows Virtual Desktop Managed Service: Ensono, a hybrid IT services provider, has unveiled a Windows Virtual Desktop managed service. The service allows customers to empower their remote workforces with “a familiar desktop environment and access to applications through Microsoft’s cloud-based desktop as a service (DaaS) solution, fully supported by Ensono’s team of experts,” the MSP says.

