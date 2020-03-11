5 Channel Partner Updates: Wednesday 11 March 2020

Here are five (actually far more) technology news updates, insights, chatter, and plenty more to start your day for Wednesday, March 11, 2020. Sip up.

Our Daily Brew

Who We Serve: Content for managed services providers (MSPs), cloud services providers (CSPs), IT consulting firms, systems integrators, VARs, independent software vendors (ISVs), and any other partner acronym that further caffeinates our already stellar SEO.

A. What’s Hot Today

1. Coronavirus Tech Conference Cancelations, Postponements and New Dates: The growing list, updated daily, is here.

2. M&A – Office Equipment: DMC has acquired three office equipment dealers.

3. Tennessee – Disaster Recovery: Kraft Technology Group during March and April is offering free or discounted IT services to businesses impacted by the recent tornados.

4. Cisco Managed Security Services: Here’s the partner strategy…

5. Windows Vertical Desktops: Nerdio has launched Nerdio Manager for WVD, allowing IT professionals in the enterprise to deploy and manage large Windows Virtual Desktop environments in Microsoft Azure automatically.

6. ServiceNow Upgrade: ServiceNow today introduced the Now Platform Orlando release, featuring Now Intelligence, a new set of powerful AI and analytics capabilities, the company says. With Now Intelligence, ServiceNow empowers enterprises with new insights that enable employees to work smarter and faster, streamline business decisions and unlock new levels of productivity, ServiceNow asserts.

7. Partner Program – U.S. Expansion: Content Guru, a cloud contact center and customer engagement provider, has named Oracle and Nuance veteran Jim Gibb as senior business development manager. Gibb is stationed at the company’s U.S. offices in San Jose, California.

8. Funding – Serverless Computing: Lightbend has raised a $25 million financing round led by Dell Technologies Capital. Previous investors Bain Capital Ventures, Blue Cloud Ventures, Greylock Partners, IBM, Intel, Juniper Networks, and Shasta Ventures also participated.

9. Talent – Cloud Distribution: Tech Data has promoted Stacy Nethercoat to SVP of Tech Data Cloud Solutions Americas.

10-. Distribution – SD-WANs: Lifeboat has agreed to distribute Aryaka’s managed SD-WAN services.

11. Distribution – Unified Communications as a Service: SkySwitch has added NTS Direct , a value-added distributor of voice and data solutions for SMB and enterprise markets, to its reseller-only online store.

