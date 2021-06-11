5 Channel Partner Program and MSP News Updates: 11 June 2021

Today's channel partner program & MSP news updates involve Accenture, Acronis, Aleada, Aptean, DxSherpa, LogMeIn, One Identity, Perception Point, ServiceNow, Sherweb, Virtusa, Zscaler and more. Sip up.

Here are five (actually more) technology news updates, insights, chatter, and plenty more to start your day for Friday, June 11, 2021. Sip up.

What’s In Our Daily Brew?

Who We Serve: Content for managed services providers (MSPs), IT service providers (ITSPs), technology solutions providers (TSPs), cloud services providers (CSPs), IT consulting firms, systems integrators, VARs, independent software vendors (ISVs), and any other partner acronym that further caffeinates our already stellar SEO.

Content for managed services providers (MSPs), IT service providers (ITSPs), technology solutions providers (TSPs), cloud services providers (CSPs), IT consulting firms, systems integrators, VARs, independent software vendors (ISVs), and any other partner acronym that further caffeinates our already stellar SEO. Frequency: Every business morning.

Every business morning. Reaching the Barista: Send news, tips and rumors to Joe@AfterNines.com.

A. What’s Brewing Today: Technology News

1. Talent – ServiceNow ITSM Partner: DxSherpa Technologies, a pure-play ServiceNow consulting and implementation partner, has hired more than 100 employees in the last six months, the company says. The hirings come amid heavy merger and acquisition activity across the ServiceNow partner ecosystem.

1. Executive Leadership – IT Services: Virtusa has named Santosh Thomas as its new CEO.

3. Green Cloud and IT Services: Accenture has launched Green Cloud Advisor, a new capability for the Accenture myNav platform that enables enterprises to operate more sustainable and efficient cloud environments, the global IT consulting company says.

4. Integration – ITSM and Cloud Security: Zscaler has announced new integrations with ServiceNow. The integrations enable “advanced visibility, access control, and data security for optimized cloud data protection and security incident response,” Zscaler asserts.

5. Partnership – Password Management: Sherweb’s cloud marketplace now offers LogMeIn’s LastPass password management solution to partners.

6. Partner Program: Aptean has launched a Food and Beverage ERP Partner Program into the United States, and plans to extend the program in Canada, Brazil and Mexico.

7. Partner Program – Privacy and Data Protection: Aleada, a minority-female-owned technology company, has launched the Aleada Partner Program. Inaugural partner program members include:

1touch

Bishop Fox

Good Research

OneTrust

Privacy + Security Academy

WireWheel

Zeguro

8. Data Protection & Email Security: The Acronis cloud has added Perception Point email security capabilities.

9. Executive Leadership – Identity and Access Management (IAM): One Identity announced the appointment of four new executives:

Rima Pawar as VP of product;

Joe Garber as VP of marketing;

Teri Rob as VP of North American sales; and

Chris Wood as VP of sales for One Identity and Quest Software APJ.

