5 Channel Partner Updates: Thursday 11 June 2020

Here five (actually more) technology news updates, insights, chatter, and plenty more to start your day for Thursday, June 11, 2020.

Our Daily Brew

Content for managed services providers (MSPs), IT service providers (ITSPs), cloud services providers (CSPs), IT consulting firms, systems integrators, VARs, independent software vendors (ISVs), and any other partner acronym that further caffeinates our already stellar SEO.

Content for managed services providers (MSPs), IT service providers (ITSPs), cloud services providers (CSPs), IT consulting firms, systems integrators, VARs, independent software vendors (ISVs), and any other partner acronym that further caffeinates our already stellar SEO. Frequency: Every business morning.

Every business morning. Reaching the Barista: Send news, tips and rumors to Joe@AfterNines.com.

A. What’s Happening Today

1. M&A Rumor: Is Ingram Micro set to acquire Harmony PSA, the professional services automation software provider? Hmmm… Let’s consider it a rumor… for now…

2. Distribution – Ingram Micro and Red Hat: Ingram Micro has agreed to distribute Red Hat‘s open source software in ASEAN countries (Indonesia, Singapore, Malaysia and Thailand) and Hong Kong. As part of the program, Ingram Micro will work with Red Hat to qualify, recruit and onboard partners as Certified Cloud and Service Providers, the companies say.

3. MSP Software – RMM Upgrade: Details about NinjaRMM 4.6 are here.

4. Talent- Managed Cloud Services: Green House Data has hired Drew Mellen as VP of Microsoft cloud enablement. Mellen previously held key posts at Lightstream, Tace3 and CenturyLink (formerly Savvis).

5. NOC and SOC Services: Anexinet has launched a packaged Network Operating Center (NOC) and Security Operating Center (SOC) service. The focused service standardizes managed IT services, monitors all IT operations and provides a deep engineering bench to augment strained corporate IT services, the company asserts.

6. Robotic Process Automation – Oracle Cloud: UiPath and Oracle are working closely to help Oracle Cloud customers further automate infrastructure and business tasks.

7. Funding: OPORA has raised $7 million in seed funding led by Jerusalem Venture Partners (JVP) and private angel investors. OPORA was founded by Yuval Diskin, the former head of Israel’s Internal Security Agency (Shin Bet). OPERA’s technology uses “pre-attack adversary behavior analytics” to deliver “preemptive adversary threat protection against the most persistent, organized, and largely uncontested cyber criminals operating today,” the startup asserts.

8. SaaS Management: Client Solutions, a Gold Microsoft partner in Ireland, has embraced CoreView for SaaS management.

9. Work From Anywhere: Wipro has launched a BoundaryLess Enterprise Solution (BLE), powered by VMware’s Tanzu product portfolio.

