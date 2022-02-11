5 Channel Partner Program and MSP News Updates: 11 February 2022

Here are five (actually, more) technology news updates, insights, chatter, and plenty more to start your day for Friday, February 11, 2022. Sip up.

What’s In Our Daily Brew?

Who We Serve: Content for managed services providers (MSPs), IT service providers (ITSPs), cybersecurity consultants, technology solutions providers (TSPs), systems integrators, VARs, independent software vendors (ISVs), distributors and any other partner acronym that further caffeinates our already stellar SEO.

Content for managed services providers (MSPs), IT service providers (ITSPs), cybersecurity consultants, technology solutions providers (TSPs), systems integrators, VARs, independent software vendors (ISVs), distributors and any other partner acronym that further caffeinates our already stellar SEO. Frequency: Every business morning.

Every business morning. Reaching the Barista: Send news, tips and rumors to [email protected] .

A. Today’s Technology, Channel Chief and MSP Partner Program News

1. SPAC M&A Canceled: Telecom services firm Syniverse Technologies and special purpose acquisition company M3-Brigade Acquisition II Corp have mutually terminated their $2.85 billion merger, the blank-check firm said , amid rising shareholder redemptions, Reuters reported.

2. Funding: Aura has launched the Aura Innovation Fund, and invested in HacWare , an emerging provider of enterprise-level intelligent cybersecurity training;.

3. Remote Support Software: Splashtop SOS Teams is now generally available in most European countries, providing IT departments, customer support and help desk/service desk teams with a fast, cost-effective (199 Euros fixed price per year, per technician for unlimited devices) and complete solution for attended and unattended remote IT support.

4. Talent: Abacus Group, a Top 100 Vertical Market MSP that supports alternative investment firms, has promoted Jonathan Bohrer from CFO to president, and Christopher Steele is now managing director for product management & innovation.

5. Distribution – Automated Data Security: Ingram Micro‘s Emerging Business Group has agreed to distribute PKWARE

6. Partnership: Omada and iC Consult have expanded a partnership to offer enhanced identity services throughout the U.K. and North American regions.