5 Channel Partner Program and MSP News Updates: 11 February 2021

Thursday, February 11, 2021

A. What’s Brewing Today: Technology News

1. M&A Research – IT Services Providers: Corporate Finance Associates has published this detailed report about IT service provider mergers and acquisitions…

2. M&A – ServiceNow Partner Update: Three ServiceNow partners that recently merged are now known as Thirdera. The company is backed by private equity firm Sunstone Partners, Thirdera’s former individual companies were Evergreen Systems, Cerna Solutions, and Novo/Scale.

3. Microsoft 365 Cloud Backup: HYCU has launched HYCU Protégé for Microsoft Office 365 — a cloud-native solution for Microsoft’s SaaS applications.

4. Veeam Growth: The data protection software provider, owned by Insight Partners, reported 22 percent year over year annual recurring revenue growth. Veeam did not disclose actual annual revenue or profit figures.

5. Data Center Growth: Equinix has announced consecutive quarterly revenue growth that now spans 18 years.

6. Managed Cloud and Network Services: NetFortris has expanded its Managed Internet by NetFortris Solution to include 4G LTE wireless service as a primary connection, giving organizations the ability to “turn up new connections quickly with unlimited data at a flat fixed rate,” the company says.

7. Professional Services Automation (PSA): Projector PSA earned a 92.8 percent satisfaction rate in the 2021 Professional Services Maturity Benchmark.

8. Talent: Semperis has named Guido Grillenmeier as chief technologist.

B. Channel Chiefs, Partner Programs and Strategic Alliances

1. Talent – Channel Chief: Ivanti has named Erik Randles as senior vice president of global channels and alliances. Randles will also launch Ivanti’s global partner program later this year.

2. Partner Program – Microsoft: Updates are here. We’ll share more analysis soon.

3. MSPs and Microsoft Teams Management: BitTitan has updated MigrationWiz to give MSPs greater control over Microsoft Teams. Leveraging MigrationWiz, users can now migrate conversation history, channel structure, files, and user permissions for individual teams and channels, BitTitan says.

4. AWS Consulting Giant: Tata Consultancy Services, a Top 250 Public Cloud MSP, has expanded its relationship with AWS to launch the TCS AWS Business Unit (BU).

5. Integration – UCaaS and Cisco WebEx: Masergy Unified Communications as a Service (UCaaS) solution now integrates with Cisco Webex. The solution consolidates Masergy’s hosted UC calling platform and Cisco Webex into a single application experience and allows clients to add Masergy’s Managed SD-WAN Secure connectivity, Masergy says.

6. Partnership- Master Agent: Broadvoice and MicroCorp, an AppSmart company and national master agent, are partnering to promote various cloud communications.

7. Partnership – Cloud Storage and Data Protection: Wasabi and MSP360 have expanded their partnership, allowing MSPs to “easily provision and manage Wasabi hot cloud storage from within their MSP360 environment.

