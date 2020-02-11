5 Channel Partner Updates: Tuesday 11 February 2020

Here are five technology news updates, insights, chatter, and plenty more to start your day for Tuesday, February 11, 2020. Sip up.

1. M&A – Data Centers: Vantage Data Centers has lined up $800 million in new equity capital, and acquired Etix to expand into Europe.

2. M&A – IT Consulting and Azure Cloud: Dev IQ, a cloud-native software engineering and consulting firm, has acquired the consulting business of Notion One LLC, a custom software firm specializing in Microsoft technologies and Azure cloud deployments.

3. M&A – IT Services and Hyperconverged Infrastructure: ASI Solutions has acquired Sydney-based BEarena for an undisclosed sum, CRN Australia reports.

4. M&A – Sales Software: Geopointe, a Geolocation software company, and LevelEleven, a Performance Management software company, are merging to form Ascent Cloud. The deal is expected to be completed in March 2020.

5. M&A – Printer Hardware & IT Services: Kyocera Document Solutions America has acquired Quality Digital Office Technology. Founded in 1981, Quality provides digital office technology solutions.

6. M&A – SaaS Collaboration Software: Synacor and Qumu are merging to create a SaaS-focused collaboration software provider.

7. MSP Compensation Survey: Taylor Business Group’s technical compensation survey closes in a few days. Complete the confidential questionnaire and receive a no-charge copy of the resulting analysis (a $495 value). The report is designed to help you with compensation plan decisions.

8. Partner Program – DevOps: Chef has unveiled a channel program to promote the Chef Enterprise Automation Stack and associated open source business strategies.

9. Distribution – Latin America: Ingram Micro continues to invest for expansion in Latin American (LATAM. The effort involves more dedicated sales, technical and financial resources in the region, while also expanding its advanced solutions team at a Miami Headquarters. Over the last six months, Ingram Micro LATAM has added more than 40 executive leaders throughout the region, with a mandate to help develop and deploy programs across a growing portfolio of in-demand, high-value solutions, including cloud, cybersecurity, data center and Internet of Things, as well as for professional services and training, the company asserts.

10. Talent – PC Security: PC Matic has hired Microsoft and Citrix veteran Emeline Espinet as VP of strategy and business development.

11. Talent – PSA and ERP Software: FinancialForce, which develops PSA and ERP software for the Salesforce cloud, has appointed Tony Kender as chief revenue officer.

12. Talent – Cybersecurity Asset Management: Axonius has named Mark Daggett as VP of channels and alliances. Daggett will prioritize responding to increased demand in the United States with VAR Partners first and foremost, as well as helping to develop EMEA with Distribution and VAR Partners, and identifying and developing new strategic Alliance Partners, the company says.

13. Talent – MSP Data Protection: MSP360, formerly known as CloudBerry Lab, has hired Veeam veteran Kate Knyazheva as head of inside sales.

14. Phishing Attack Research: The latest Vade Secure findings are here.

15. UCaaS – Systems Integration: Atos will add RingCentral as the preferred provider of Unified Communications as a Service (UCaaS) solutions.

