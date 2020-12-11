5 Channel Partner and MSP Updates: Friday 11 December 2020

Here five (actually, more) technology news updates, insights, chatter, and plenty more to start your day for Friday, December 11, 2020. Sip up.

Our Daily Brew

Who We Serve: Content for managed services providers (MSPs), IT service providers (ITSPs), cloud services providers (CSPs), IT consulting firms, systems integrators, VARs, independent software vendors (ISVs), and any other partner acronym that further caffeinates our already stellar SEO.

Content for managed services providers (MSPs), IT service providers (ITSPs), cloud services providers (CSPs), IT consulting firms, systems integrators, VARs, independent software vendors (ISVs), and any other partner acronym that further caffeinates our already stellar SEO. Frequency: Every business morning.

Every business morning. Reaching the Barista: Send news, tips and rumors to Joe@AfterNines.com.

A. What’s Happening Today

1. Equality and Sustainability – VMware: The software company has committed to achieving 30 environmental, social and governance (ESG) goals by 2030 (also known as the 30×30 initiative).

2. Talent – Unified Communications: 8×8, a cloud communications provider, has hired former RingCentral COO David Sipes as CEO. 8×8’s stock ($EGHT) surged 34 percent on the news.

3. Talent – Nutanix CEO: Rajiv Ramaswami has succeeded Dheeraj Pandey as Nutanix president and CEO. Pandey previously announced plans to retire from the hyper-converged infrastructure (HCI) partner upon the appointment of a successor.

4. Data Protection – Azure Stack Backup: Altaro VM Backup has launched a free backup offer for Microsoft Azure Stack HCI users.

5. Managed SAP Cloud Services: Virtustream, a Dell Technologies business, has introduced Data Slicing and Masking Services for SAP. The services help customers to automate, copy and secure data in non-production environments, Virtustream says.

6. VPN for Anywhere Workers: Aryaka Networks has unveiled SmartSecure Private Access, a managed Virtual Private Network (VPN) for remote workers. The service is built on the “architectural principles for SD-WAN and Secure Access Service Edge (SASE) and delivered as a fully managed service,” Aryaka says.

B. Channel Chiefs, Partner Programs and Strategic Alliances

1. Symantec Partners Revisited: The preliminary details are here.

2. How to Sell Managed Detection & Response (MDR): Cisco is offering MDR sales guidance to partners here.

3. Partnership – Liongard-Datto: Liongard and Datto have integrated their software to give “MSPs access to detailed endpoint documentation to improve customer service and keep their teams on top of changes and alerts before they become problems,” the two companies say.

4. MSP Software – Ransomware Mitigation: The latest Datto RMM release apparently enhances its threat detection capabilities with native RMM Ransomware Detection. We’re seeking more details about the capabilities.

5. MSPs – Remote Access Software: ION Networks has launched Netgard Privileged Gateway, a secure remote access tool for Managed Service Providers (MSPs), government and military agencies, and enterprises.

6. MSP Billing Management, Self Service: Fuse.Cloud, a provider of VoIP and MSP services, is leveraging Rev.io’s billing management platform. The platform offers a configurable Enterprise Customer Portal, custom report builder, self-service Agent Bundle, and automation capabilities, the companies say.

7. Cloud MSP and Managed Security Services: 2nd Watch, a Top 250 Public Cloud MSP, has partnered with Armor to offer managed security services.

8. Government Distribution – Network Security: DLT Solutions, a Tech Data company, has agreed to distribute FireMon’s network security policy management software.

9. Distribution – Zero Trust Data Security: Ingram Micro has agreed to distribute Atakama’s Zero Trust file system to U.S. partners.

10. Partnership – AWS and IBM Security: IBM Security has announced new technology initiatives leveraging Amazon Web Services (AWS), designed to “help clients simplify and extend their security visibility across AWS and hybrid cloud environments,” IBM says. The projects include “integrations with AWS security services, quick start deployment for key IBM Security technologies, as well as expert consulting and managed security services support,” IBM adds.

11. Partnership – Network Performance Management: Ekinops and LiveAction has integrated their technologies to provide service providers with “advanced, real-time network performance analytics and value-added services via a combined routing solution,” the companies say.

12. Partnership – SD-WANs: TPx, an MSP, now offers an MSx Managed Firewall service with Fortinet’s integrated SD-WAN to “make enterprise-grade networking and cybersecurity services accessible to all,” TPx asserts.

C. Channel Partner Summits, MSP Conferences and Virtual Events Calendar