5 Channel Partner Program and MSP Market News Updates: 11 August 2022

Greetings and salutations. Here are five technology news updates, insights, chatter, and plenty more to start your day for Thursday, August 11, 2022. Sip up.

What’s In Our Daily Brew?

Who We Serve: Content for managed services providers (MSPs), IT service providers (ITSPs), cybersecurity consultants, technology solutions providers (TSPs), systems integrators, VARs, independent software vendors (ISVs), distributors and any other partner acronym that further caffeinates our already stellar SEO.

Content for managed services providers (MSPs), IT service providers (ITSPs), cybersecurity consultants, technology solutions providers (TSPs), systems integrators, VARs, independent software vendors (ISVs), distributors and any other partner acronym that further caffeinates our already stellar SEO. Frequency: Typically every business morning.

Typically every business morning. Reaching the Barista: Send news, tips and rumors to Executive VP & Editorial Director at [email protected] .

A. Today’s Technology, Channel Chief and MSP Partner Program News

1. Lenders Put Avaya on Notice: A group of Avaya debt holders told the company’s loan agent that they intend to call a default on Avaya if the company fails to file its quarterly results by the end of a grace period, Bloomberg reported. The financial warnings surfaces amid a big revenue shortfall, surprise CEO change and whistleblower investigation at Avaya.

2. MSP Software – Reality Check: What N-able’s latest quarterly results mean for the MSP market.

3. MSP Software Licensing Terms: Time for more changes?

4. MSP and ServiceNow – Legal IT Services: Frontline Managed Services, a Top 100 Vertical Market MSP that provides outsourced solutions to over 600 firms in the legal and accounting markets, has expanded its Legal IT Operations Platform powered by ServiceNow.

5. MSP and Accountancy – Cyber Services: Accounting firm EisnerAmper is offering Outsourced IT Services that span cybersecurity assessments; software development and website security; breach response and disaster recovery plans; managed technology services; and custom staff augmentation. The new services surface after EisnerAmper acquired CSAM Marketing — an MSP and MSSP — in 2019.

6. Partnership – Zerto and AWS: Zerto, a Hewlett Packard Enterprise company, has joined the AWS ISV Workload Migration Partner Program, allowing it to “drive and deliver AWS workload migrations and accelerate the adoption of its cloud data management and protection solutions,” Zerto asserted.

7. Partnership – Kyndryl and Five9: Kyndryl, the enterprise MSP, has inked a global partnership and expanded relationship with Five9. The goal: Collaborate on cloud-based contact center solutions that “deliver personalized experiences to customers and employees,” the companies said. Kyndryl has been on the move since spinning off from IBM in 2021, inking major relationships with AWS, Google, Cisco, Microsoft and others.

8. Partnership – Customer Experience: CX Effect will offer First Orion‘s Branded Communication products, INFORM and ENGAGE, to “help businesses brand their calls and prevent them from being blocked or marked as scam,” the companies said.

9. Partner Program – Accounting Software: LeaseQuery’s channel partner program experienced a 287% revenue growth rate in 2022 vs. 2021, including a 92% growth rate on new customer opportunities and a 150% growth rate in active partners. Still, actual dollar figures were not disclosed.

10. Partner Program – Network Security: ABSG Consulting, a global risk management company, has joined the Fortinet Engage Partner Program.

11. More Microsoft Layoffs: Microsoft has laid off a team dedicated to reinventing its appeal to consumers, telling employees of the “Modern Life Experiences” team to find another position at the company within 60 days or take severance, Business Insider reported

12. Oracle Cloud-AT&T Partnership: AT&T has signed a new five-year agreement to run the company’s database and application workloads on Oracle Cloud.

13. GoTo CEO Transition: GoTo has promoted CTO Paddy Srinivasan to president and CEO. Srinivasan succeeds board member Mike Kohlsdorf, who has served as CEO since January 2022.

14. Google Fiber Broadband Expansion: Google Fiber plans to bring its high-speed Internet service to multiple cities in Arizona, Colorado, Idaho, Nebraska and Nevada over the next several years in its first big expansion since it spun out as an independent Alphabet unit in 2015, Reuters reported.

B. Annual Channel Partner Conferences and MSP Summits