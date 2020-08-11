5 Channel Partner and MSP Updates: Tuesday 11 August 2020

Here are five (actually more) technology news updates, insights, chatter, and plenty more to start your day for Tuesday, August 11, 2020. Sip up.

Our Daily Brew

Who We Serve: Content for managed services providers (MSPs), IT service providers (ITSPs), cloud services providers (CSPs), IT consulting firms, systems integrators, VARs, independent software vendors (ISVs), and any other partner acronym that further caffeinates our already stellar SEO.

Content for managed services providers (MSPs), IT service providers (ITSPs), cloud services providers (CSPs), IT consulting firms, systems integrators, VARs, independent software vendors (ISVs), and any other partner acronym that further caffeinates our already stellar SEO. Frequency: Every business morning.

Every business morning. Reaching the Barista: Send news, tips and rumors to Joe@AfterNines.com.

A. What’s Happening Today

1. M&A – Distribution: Intcomex is acquiring multiple Latin America businesses from ScanSource ($SCSC). The deal, expected to close in September, will include businesses in Mexico, Colombia, Chile, and Peru and Miami-based export operations. ScanSource will retain its Brazil business.

2. Investment Exit – Salesforce Sells Zoom, Dropbox Stock: Details are here.

3. Research – MSPs in the Coronavirus Economy: Nearly 60 percent of MSPs applied for government financial relief programs, with 74 percent received the help they needed, a SolarWinds MSP survey reveals. Over 80% of respondents have continued operating at their pre-pandemic staffing levels, the survey results say.

4. Research – Google Cloud Partner Opportunity: Partners are growing their Google Cloud businesses at a rate of 35% year-over-year, with a significant group of partners—one in five—growing even faster, at 75%-plus year-over-year, a new Google study from IDC asserts.

5. Managed Security Services – Cisco Systems: The networking giant is touting Cisco SecureX Threat Response and Cisco Managed Detection Response (MDR) for partners. We’ll share more updates soon.

6. MSPs – Software and Business Milestones: MSP360 has announced several milestones — including:

Releasing a new MSP360 Managed Remote Desktop with text and voice chat, multi-regional authentication, and an encrypted connection. The remote software is free to MSPs for the next 90 days. Partners can find it by logging into the MSP360 Managed Backup.

Promoting the MSP University portal for marketing, sales, HR, finance, customer service, and industry-specific content.

Doubling its U.S.-based technical support staff over the past nine months, though specific headcount figures were not disclosed.

Overall, the number of MSP360 net new customers running the company’s Managed Backup (MBS) service grew 48 percent year over year.

7. Powered by CompuCom: Office Depot is touting “powered by CompuCom — which delivers a portfolio of IT hardware and service solutions for small and medium businesses (SMBs). Office Depot and CompuCom, a major IT solutions provider, are sister companies.

8. Talent – Ingram Micro Cloud: VMware veteran Victor Baez has joined Ingram Micro Cloud as VP of global cloud channel sales, and Cedexis veteran Rony Lerner has joined as vice president of engineering.

9. HCI and Public Clouds Nutanix Clusters on AWS, essentially hyperconverged infrastructure (HCI) software on the public cloud, is now available.

10. 5G Spectrum: The Trump administration unveiled plans to auction off 100 megahertz of midband spectrum previously dedicated to military purposes for commercial use starting in mid-2022, to ramp up fifth-generation network coverage in the United States, Reuters reports.

B. Upcoming Technology Conferences & Virtual Partner Events