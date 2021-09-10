5 Channel Partner Program and MSP News Updates: 10 September 2021

Here are five (actually, more) technology news updates, insights, chatter, and plenty more to start your day for Friday, September 10, 2021. Sip up.

A. What’s Brewing Today: Technology News

1. “Master Agent” Term Retired: TBI will no longer use the term “Master Agent,” and will instead position the business as a technology services distributor. TBI changed its terminology in order to promote a more inclusive technology industry, the company says. Still, the positioning will require some work. For instance, TBI’s Twitter handle is TBImasteragent, and the company’s paid Google Search advertising still leverages Master Agent terminology as of September 10, 2021.

2. SEC Probes SolarWinds Hack: An SEC investigation into the SolarWinds Russian hacking operation has dozens of corporate executives fearful information unearthed in the expanding probe may expose them to liability and may also reveal additional unrelated data breaches, Reuters reports.

3. MSP – Compliance as a Service: Xceptional, an MSP in San Diego, California, has launched new security-as-a-service and compliance-as-a-service offerings….

4. CMMC Consulting: Redspin, a division of CynergisTek, has signed nearly $400,000 in new client agreements to deliver Cybersecurity Maturity Model Certification (CMMC) services. Redspin is a Third Party Assessor Organization (C3PAO) — meaning that the company can assist U.S. federal government contractors with CMMC compliance initiatives.

5. Managed DNS for Small Business: NS1 has released a free version of Managed DNS for Small Business.

B. Channel Chiefs, Partner Programs, Integrations and Strategic Alliances

1. Amazon Web Services Partner: Navisite has achieved Premier Consulting Partner status in the Amazon Web Services (AWS) Partner Network (APN).

2. Partnership – Identity and Access Management: BIO-key International has joined the Master Agent Referral Partner Program with Intelisys,

3. Partnership – Application Performance Management (APM): Dynatrace is now available as a SaaS solution that runs natively on Microsoft Azure.

4. Integration – Microsoft 365 Security: BlackBerry haas enhanced the BlackBerry Unified Endpoint Manager (UEM) integration for Microsoft 365. The result: BlackBerry UEM and Microsoft 365 customers can now leverage BlackBerry’s authentication in the cloud, in addition to on-premises environments. Furthermore, the integration between BlackBerry UEM and Microsoft Azure Active Directory (Azure AD) has been enhanced to provide secure authentication and conditional access, the company says.

5. Distribution – Data Protection and Cybersecurity: ZNet Technologies is expanding its distribution partnership with Acronis in six countries (Australia, New Zealand, Philippines, Indonesia, Malaysia, and Thailand).

