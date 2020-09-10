5 Channel Partner and MSP Updates: Thursday 10 September 2020

Here are five (actually more) technology news updates, insights, chatter, and plenty more to start your day for Thursday, September 10, 2020. Sip up.

A. What’s Happening Today

1. M&A – Content Services Platform: Hyland, backed by private equity firm Thoma Bravo, is acquiring Alfresco. The deal is expected to close in Q4 2020. Financial terms were not disclosed.

2. M&A – Web Hosting: TWS has acquired Vevida, a Dutch web hosting provider. Vevida will now align with SoHosted, another TWS hosting provider in the region. Financial terms were not disclosed.

3. M&A – Integration Services: Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) has helped Extreme Networks successfully complete the post-merger integration of Aerohive Networks into its ecosystem, TCS says.

4. M&A – Data Centers: Interxion, a Digital Realty Company, has acquired Altus IT, a carrier-neutral data center provider in Croatia. The deal offers offering a gateway for interconnection and peering with a number of prominent service providers in southeast Europe, Interxion says. Financial terms were not disclosed.

5. Automation: Accenture myWizard automation platform now spans 9,000 engagements at 1,500 companies. Some of the customers have improved user experiences by more than 50%, reduced IT operational costs by up to 60% and get new products and services to market up to eight times more quickly, Accenture asserts.

6. Partnership – Salesforce Consulting: MTX Group has been named a Salesforce Platinum Consulting Partner.

7. Partner Program: Neurala has launched its Neurala VIA Authorized Partner program, to help manufacturers leverage the power of vision AI. Neurala VIA Authorized Partners are a global network of integrators and distributors with expertise in helping manufacturers adopt automation and implement Industry 4.0 initiatives, the company says.

8. Partner Program – Storage Infrastructure: Tintri has launched the Tintri Partner Program.

9. Partnership – Cloud-based Voice Services: Telarus has agreed to distribute Aircall in the United States.

10. Cyber Protection: Acronis has released Acronis Cyber Protect 15, which integrates backup, disaster recovery, next-generation antimalware, cybersecurity, and endpoint management tools into a single solution.

11. Cloud Data Protection: Wasabi, the hot cloud storage company, now features full interoperability with Comet Backup’s newly-announced Disk Image backup functionality.

