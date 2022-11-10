5 Channel Partner Program and MSP Market News Updates: 10 November 2022

Here are five technology news updates, insights, chatter, and plenty more to start your day for Thursday, November 10, 2022. Sip up.

A. Today’s Technology, Channel Chief and MSP Partner Program News

1. Live Blog – ConnectWise IT Nation Connect 2022 News: Find our coverage here.

2. Partnership – Distribution and 5G Services: Ingram Micro and T-Mobile have partnered to promote “SIM to Cloud Solutions” with the IT channel. The relationship’s top two goals:

Further educate the market on the benefits of 5G and secure connectivity.

Speed the adoption of industry-aligned 5G solutions at scale by simplifying the sales cycle for the IT channel and their customers.

3. Partnership – Managed Detection and Response (MDR): eSentire has partnered with InfoTrust to expand its presence in Australia.

4. Partnership – XDR and Cloud Services: Data Theorem and AlphaSOC have partnered to address attack surface management for cloud-native applications.

5. ConnectWise and Arrow ECS: A partnership between the MSP software provider and distributor surfaced yesterday. In some ways, I think it counters the Ingram Micro Cloud Blue business. In other ways, I wonder if something bigger is brewing between Arrow ECS and ConnectWise. Among the factoids to keep in mind: Arrow has a market cap of $6.54 billion. And private equity firm Thoma Bravo has owned ConnectWise since 2019. I suspect Thoma Bravo may explore a potential ConnectWise sale in 2023. And ConnectWise earlier in its history explored potential M&A with distributors… …

