5 Channel Partner Program and MSP Market News Updates: 10 May 2022

Today's channel partner program & MSP market news involves BlueCat Networks, Citrix, ELEVATE, Goldman Sachs, IBM Think, Ingram Micro Cloud, Inmarsat, Nvidia, Rackspace, SADA, Wrike & more.

Here are five (actually more) technology news updates, insights, chatter, and plenty more to start your day for Tuesday, May 10, 2022.

What’s In Our Daily Brew?

Frequency: Every business morning.

A. Today’s Technology, Channel Chief and MSP Partner Program News

1. IBM Think Conference: At IBM’s major partner and customer conference in Boston, the company announced plans to “achieve practical quantum computing and deliver a 4,000+ qubit system in 2025.”

2. Cloud Distribution: Ingram Micro Cloud has agreed to distribute Wrike, a work management platform owned by Citrix.

3. Managed Services Partnership: Rackspace Technology has joined NVIDIA’s DGX-Ready Managed Services program.

4. Partner Program – IoT Services: Inmarsat – a provider of global satellite communications – has launched ELEVATE: a new IoT partner program.

5. Talent – Cloud MSP: Adam Massey has joined SADA as VP of independent software vendor (ISV) and marketplace sales.

6. Talent: BlueCat Networks, which positions itself as the Adaptive DNS company, has hired David Duncan as chief marketing officer.

7. Talent – SMB Hiring Challenges: The latest stats are here.

8. Special Purpose Acquisition Companies (SPACs): Goldman Sachs is retreating from the SPAC market amid market turmoil and regulatory crackdowns, CNBC reported.

