5 Channel Partner Program and MSP News Updates: 10 May 2021

Here are five (actually, more) technology news updates, insights, chatter, and plenty more to start your day for Monday, May 10, 2021. Sip up.

What’s In Our Daily Brew?

Who We Serve: Content for managed services providers (MSPs), IT service providers (ITSPs), technology solutions providers (TSPs), cloud services providers (CSPs), IT consulting firms, systems integrators, VARs, independent software vendors (ISVs), and any other partner acronym that further caffeinates our already stellar SEO.

Content for managed services providers (MSPs), IT service providers (ITSPs), technology solutions providers (TSPs), cloud services providers (CSPs), IT consulting firms, systems integrators, VARs, independent software vendors (ISVs), and any other partner acronym that further caffeinates our already stellar SEO. Frequency: Every business morning.

Every business morning. Reaching the Barista: Send news, tips and rumors to Joe@AfterNines.com

A. What’s Brewing Today: Technology News

1. Talent – Corporate Communications: Apple has hired Cisco, Dell and EMC veteran Stella Low as VP of worldwide communications, reporting to CEO Tim Cook, BuzzFeed reports. Low played an instrumental role in the Dell-EMC M&A deal communications strategy.

2. Colonial Pipeline Cyberattack Updates: Colonial Pipeline ransomware attack recovery updates here, care of MSSP Alert.

3. IT Service Management (ITSM) – ServiceNow Partners: Proven Optics, a software and financial management services company, is now an Elite Partner in the ServiceNow Partner Program. Also, Rapid Technologies as also achieved elite status in the program.

4. Microsoft 365 Monitoring for MSPs: Martello Technologies Group has launched a cloud-based multi-tenant Microsoft 365 monitoring platform. The platform allows MSPs to manage multiple small and medium sized enterprise (SME) clients from a single Martello Microsoft 365 monitoring instance.

5. Pentagon Cloud Contract: Pentagon officials are considering pulling the plug on the star-crossed JEDI cloud-computing project, which has been mired in litigation from Amazon and faces continuing criticism from lawmakers, The Wall Street Journal reports.

B. Channel Chiefs, Partner Programs and Strategic Alliances

1. Partnership – Unified Communications: Verizon Business and RingCentral are partnering to launch RingCentral with Verizon, a unified communications as a service (UCaaS) solution for enterprise businesses.

2. Partnership – Workflow Automation: airSlate‘s eSignature product, signNow, is now available to partners of Sherweb, a global Microsoft cloud solutions provider.

3. Distribution – Middle East: United Arab Emirates-based Spire Solutions has agreed to distribute XM Cyber.

4. Distribution – Healthcare Technology: Pixel Health is teaming with Ingram Micro to establish a new sales channel and better serve hospitals and health systems across the United States, the companies say.

C. Channel Partner Summits, MSP Conferences and Virtual Events Calendar