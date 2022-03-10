5 Channel Partner Program and MSP News Updates: 10 March 2022

Here are five (actually, more) technology news updates, insights, chatter, and plenty more to start your day for Thursday, March 10, 2022. Sip up.

What’s In Our Daily Brew?

Who We Serve: Content for managed services providers (MSPs), IT service providers (ITSPs), cybersecurity consultants, technology solutions providers (TSPs), systems integrators, VARs, independent software vendors (ISVs), distributors and any other partner acronym that further caffeinates our already stellar SEO.

Frequency: Every business morning.

A. Today’s Technology, Channel Chief and MSP Partner Program News

1. Coming Soon: ChannelE2E, MSSP Alert and CyberRisk Alliance are working on something new specifically for the MSP and MSSP ecosystems. If you’d like the early details, please send email to Editorial Director Joe Panettieri and/or Executive VP Amy Katz with the subject line “Something New.” PS: Thanks to those who emailed us on March 9. We’ll get back to you… soon.

2. Talent – MSP Data Protection: MSP360 has appointed Alexandra Courson as its new vice president of sales, reporting to MSP360 CEO Brian Helwig.

3. Microsoft 365 Data Protection: Veeam Backup for Microsoft 365 version 6 is. now available. The SaaS-based service can back up Microsoft 365 data to to “any location, including on-premises, in a hyperscale cloud, or with a service provider,” Veeam asserted. The new release surfaces roughly two months before the VeeamOn 2022 conference for partners and customers.

4. Freshworks Partner Program – IT Service Management (ITSM): Freshworks has launched an enhanced partner program led by Hervé Danzelaud, vice president of Global Channel and Alliance. Danzelaud previously was head of Channels and Alliances for North America.

5. Funding – Remote Talent Marketplace: Instant Teams, a remote talent marketplace platform that builds and manages remote teams from 26,000+ database of military-connected, remote-certified workers, has raised $13 million in Series A funding round led by Tiger Global .

6. Talent – Government Technology Solutions: CentralSquare Technologies has named:

Dara Brenner as its chief product officer (CPO);

Weston Helms as its VP of corporate development; and

former Unisys CFO Janet Haugen as a new independent board member.

B. Channel Partner Summits, MSP Conferences and Virtual Events Calendar