5 Channel Partner Program and MSP News Updates: Wednesday 10 March 2021

Here are five (actually, more) technology news updates, insights, chatter, and plenty more to start your day for Wednesday, March 10, 2021.

What’s In Our Daily Brew?

Content for managed services providers (MSPs), IT service providers (ITSPs), technology solutions providers (TSPs), cloud services providers (CSPs), IT consulting firms, systems integrators, VARs, independent software vendors (ISVs), and any other partner acronym that further caffeinates our already stellar SEO. Frequency: Every business morning.

Every business morning. Reaching the Barista: Send news, tips and rumors to Joe@AfterNines.com.

A. What’s Brewing Today: Technology News

1. M&A – MSP Security Software: Datto has acquired BitDam, a cybersecurity & threat detection company. MSPs gain ransomware, malware & phishing protection for Microsoft 365 & Google Workspace, ChannelE2E reports.

2. Dell Hybrid Client: The PC Giant has unveiled Dell Hybrid Client a “centrally managed client software solution that is ready to deploy with select Dell mobile and desktop devices. The offering supports “easy access to applications and data regardless of where they live – in the public cloud, private cloud or on the user’s device,” the company asserts. Dell Hybrid Client will be available on March 26 at $60 per year per device.

3. Funding – Application Networking: Tetrate has raised $40 million in a Series B funding led by Sapphire Ventures. Other new investors, Scale Venture Partners and NTTVC, and existing investors, Dell Technologies Capital, Intel Capital, 8VC, and Samsung NEXT, participated in the round.

4. Funding – Cloud Data Governance: Privacera , founded by the creators of Apache Ranger, has raised $50 million in Series B funding led by new investor Insight Partners. Sapphire Ventures, Battery Ventures, Accel, Cervin, and Point 72 also participated in the round. Privacera develops a unified system for data governance and privacy across multiple cloud services such as Databricks and Snowflake.

5. Funding – Cloud Software Marketplaces: Tackle.io , which helps software providers to monetize Cloud Marketplaces, has raised $35 million in Series B funding. Andreessen Horowitz led the round. Existing investor Bessemer Venture Partners also participated in the round.

6. Venture Capital – Follow-on Funding: Insight Partners, owner of Kaseya, is seeking $1.25 billion from investors for the Insight Venture Partners X Follow-On Fund LP, The Wall Street Journal reports.

7. Talent – MSP Automation: BitTitan has named Manoj Kalyanaraman as the company’s new VP of product and engineering. Manoj is headquartered in BitTitan’s Singapore office.

B. Channel Chiefs, Partner Programs and Strategic Alliances

1. MSP – Google Cloud Services: Navisite has become a Google Cloud Partner, which recognizes the company as an authorized managed services provider on Google Cloud.

2. Partnership – Distribution and Cloud Services: Ingram Micro Cloud and Amazon Web Services have announced a new global Strategic Collaboration Agreement (SCA). The multi-year, joint investment is “geared towards accelerating the growth of AWS Partners worldwide through Ingram Micro Cloud.” Ingram Micro Cloud plans to “scale AWS adoption with emerging ISVs, while driving greater adoption of AWS solutions with SMB customers through the Ingram Micro Cloud Marketplace,” the distributor says.

3. Partner Program – Infrastructure Continuity: Vertiv has updated the Vertiv Partner Program to” expand access to IT decision makers and enrich the Vertiv experience for partners and customers,” the company says.

4. Partnership – Cloud Data Lakes: HVR, a provider of real-time cloud data replication technology, is now available within the Snowflake Data Cloud through Snowflake’s Partner Connect.

5. Partner Program – SASE: Perimeter 81, a Secure Access Service Edge (SASE) and Network as a Service provider, has launched a new partner program. The program has four tiers: Reseller, Professional MSP, Advanced MSP and Premier MSP. Each tier provides partners with “clear requirements, support, and exclusive benefits at every level,” the company says.

6. Partnership – PBX and SD-WANs: Juniper Networks and PBX-Change are partnering to deliver Unified Communications (UC) and business continuity services over SD-WANs.

