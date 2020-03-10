5 Channel Partner Updates: Tuesday 10 March 2020

Here five (actually far more) technology news updates, insights, chatter, and plenty more to start your day for Tuesday, March 10, 2020. Sip up.

Content for managed services providers (MSPs), cloud services providers (CSPs), IT consulting firms, systems integrators, VARs, independent software vendors (ISVs), and any other partner acronym that further caffeinates our already stellar SEO.

Content for managed services providers (MSPs), cloud services providers (CSPs), IT consulting firms, systems integrators, VARs, independent software vendors (ISVs), and any other partner acronym that further caffeinates our already stellar SEO. Frequency: Every business morning.

A. What’s Hot Today

1. Coronavirus Tech Conference Cancelations: The growing list, updated daily, is here.

2. M&A – Embedded Software: Accenture is acquiring ESR Labs, which specializes in embedded software for German car brands and suppliers.

3. M&A – Government Services: Private equity firms Madison Dearborn Partners, and CoVant Management are acquiring AEVEX Aerospace, a government contractor and IT service provider that supports the U.S. military.

4. M&A – Storage: NetApp has acquired Talon, a provider of software-defined storage solutions.

5. Vista Equity Partners Selling Infoblox?: Potentially yes…

6. Datto Founder Update: Datto Founder Austin McChord describes his entrepreneurial journey here. Datto’s CEO role transitioned from McChord to Tim Weller in 2019, and the MSP-focused technology provider is now exploring a potential IPO, sources suggest.

7. Talent – Cloud Consulting Alliances: DXC Technology has hired Deloitte veteran Ken Corless as EVP for cloud and platform services, security, analytics, IoT, application services and enterprise cloud and applications.

8. SD-WANs: Aryaka has unveiled regional ‘Smart Bundles’ that make it “exceptionally easy for both partners and their customers to consume Aryaka’s services,” the SD-WAN technology provider asserts.

9. PCs – Education Vertical: Acer for Education has formed a strategic relationship with LEBA, a Danish company that designs and develops charging storage solutions. LEBA’s technology keeps IT equipment secure, and ensures it is in the right place at the right time.

10. Zoom Partner Program: Zoom Video Communications has expanded its Global Channel Partner Program with a new Referral Partner Program and partnerships with master agents AVANT Communications, Intelisys, Pax8, and Telarus.

