5 Channel Partner Program and MSP Market News Updates: 10 June 2022

AMD, Atos, ConnectWise IT Nation Secure, HYCU funding, Microsoft Azure, Optoma, OVHcloud, PC market sales slowdown, RSA Conference

June 10, 2022

What’s In Our Daily Brew?

Content for managed services providers (MSPs), IT service providers (ITSPs), cybersecurity consultants, technology solutions providers (TSPs), systems integrators, VARs, independent software vendors (ISVs), distributors

Content for managed services providers (MSPs), IT service providers (ITSPs), cybersecurity consultants, technology solutions providers (TSPs), systems integrators, VARs, independent software vendors (ISVs), distributors and any other partner acronym that further caffeinates our already stellar SEO. Frequency: Every business morning.

Every business morning. Reaching the Barista: Send news, tips and rumors to [email protected] .

A. Today’s Technology, Channel Chief and MSP Partner Program News

1. RSA Conference 2022 Wrap-Up: See RSAC live blog here.

2. ConnectWise IT Nation Secure 2022 Wrap-Up: See ChannelE2E’s live blog here.

3. PC Market Slowdown: Advanced Micro Devices CEO Lisa Su on flagged a slowdown in personal computers (PC) this year after two years of a “very strong PC market,” Reuters reported.

4. Funding – Data Protection: HYCU has raised $53 million in Series B funding to further grow its multi-cloud data backup and disaster recovery platform.

5. RMM for Digital Displays: Display manufacturer Optoma has launched a cloud-based version of its Optoma Management Suite that is powered by Microsoft Azure and offers streamlined, real-time monitoring, diagnosing, and controlling of connected audio-visual displays via a single platform, The Journal reported.

6. Partnership – Quantum Computing: A quantum computing emulator from Atos will be made available through cloud services provider OVHcloud, Reuters noted.

