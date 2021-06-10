5 Channel Partner Program and MSP News Updates: 10 June 2021

Here are five (actually more) technology news updates, insights, chatter, and plenty more to start your day for Thursday, June 10, 2021. Sip up.

A. What’s Brewing Today: Technology News

1. Cloud Certification: A new CompTIA Cloud+ certification exam is now available worldwide.

2. Dell for Communication Service Providers (CSPs): Dell Technologies has unveiled Project Metalweaver, a software solution enabling CSPs to select, autonomously deploy and manage thousands of multi-vendor compute, network and storage devices across multiple locations, the company says.

3. Cloud Migration Software: Quest Software has enhanced erwin Data Modeler and erwin Data Intelligence to further assist customers with cloud migrations, regulatory and risk compliance efforts, the company says. The updates come roughly five months after Quest acquired erwin.

4. Executive Leadership: Recent career moves and promotions include…

MSP: Logicalis US has promoted Jessica Soqui to VP of professional services, and hired Raphe Reeves as VP of managed services.

Logicalis US has promoted Jessica Soqui to VP of professional services, and hired Raphe Reeves as VP of managed services. Riverbed CEO: Riverbed has promoted COO Dan Smoot to president and CEO. Smoot previously led Riverbed’s Worldwide Sales, Channels and Alliances, Sales Operations and Customer Experience teams. Riverbed is owned by private equity firm Thoma Bravo.

Riverbed has promoted COO Dan Smoot to president and CEO. Smoot previously led Riverbed’s Worldwide Sales, Channels and Alliances, Sales Operations and Customer Experience teams. Riverbed is owned by private equity firm Thoma Bravo. Application Relationship Management: vArmour has named Niels Jensen as chief revenue officer. The company has also made key hires in the North America, APAC, and EMEA regions. vArmour grew 75 percent from 2020 to 2021, though actual revenue and profit figures were not disclosed.

vArmour has named Niels Jensen as chief revenue officer. The company has also made key hires in the North America, APAC, and EMEA regions. vArmour grew 75 percent from 2020 to 2021, though actual revenue and profit figures were not disclosed. Kubernetes Application Management: Diamanti has hired Chris Hickey as CEO. Hickey previously held c-level and executive positions at RingLead, Teq and Total Defense. On the channel front, Hickey previously was senior VP and GM at CA Technologies.

Diamanti has hired Chris Hickey as CEO. Hickey previously held c-level and executive positions at RingLead, Teq and Total Defense. On the channel front, Hickey previously was senior VP and GM at CA Technologies. End User Computing (EUC): Hogan has named Mark Kitson as chief technology officer (CTO). In his new role, Kitson is responsible for leading end user computing (EUC) vendor management from a technical perspective to ensure that Hogan has “the right people, the right training, the right processes, and the right enablement programs in place to support current partner integrations and evaluate new and emerging vendor opportunities,” the company says.

B. Channel Chiefs, Partner Programs and Strategic Alliances

1. MSP Marketing Platform: N-able has launched MarketBuilder, a platform that allows MSPs to build branded marketing programs that drive lead generation, the MSP software provider says.

2. Partner Program – Enterprise Automation: SnapLogic has launched an enhanced Partner Connect Program. According to SnapLogic: The “reimagined program enables partners to differentiate themselves through vertical and functional specializations, allowing them to clearly communicate their value to customers, while utilizing SnapLogic’s partner marketing and digital infrastructure tools to collaborate on new business opportunities.”

3. Partner Program – Digital Asset Management: Bynder is promoting a global partner network that spans agencies, digital consultants, and DAM experts. The latest step in the effort involves Bynder’s SAP Commerce Cloud Connector. The connector between Bynder’s DAM and SAP Cloud Commerce allows marketers to make on-brand, approved web and product assets—in the right size and format—available for use without leaving SAP Commerce Cloud. Meanwhile, Bynder has 18 new partners to its Certified Partner Program and technology alliances over the last year. Key partners include Lev Digital, a full-service Salesforce consultancy, and Wrike, a project and work management solution.

4. Partnership – Enterprise Infrastructure as a Service: Nutanix and Hewlett Packard Enterprise have announced an expanded partnership that will bundle Nutanix Era and HPE ProLiant servers as a service through HPE GreenLake. The result: Partners and customers will be able to “deploy applications and databases in minutes and benefit from the agile, elastic, and pay-per-use capabilities of the cloud while gaining the governance, visibility and compliance of an on-premises environment,” the two companies say.

