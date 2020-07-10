5 Channel Partner Updates: Friday 10 July 2020

Here are five (actually more) technology news updates, insights, chatter, and plenty more to start your day for Friday, July 10, 2020. Sip up.

A. What’s Happening Today

1. M&A – Work Management Software: Planview has acquired Aptage, a which develops portfolio management and work management software with artificial intelligence capabilities. Planview partners and customers will gain “more accurate project outcome forecasting, regardless of work methodologies and processes used to get work done,” the companies say. Planview had more than 700 employees, 3,500 customers and 1 million users ahead of the deal.

2. M&A – IT Service Management: Freshworks has acquired Flint, an IT orchestration and cloud management platform, to bolster Freshservice’s IT service management (ITSM) and IT operations management (ITOM) capabilities.

3. Investment – Secure Communications: Accenture Ventures has made a minority investment into Synadia Communications, which provides secure communications technology for digital systems, services and devices.

4. Talent – Hitachi Vantara: Bobby Soni will succeed Brian Householder as president of Hitachi Vantara’s Digital Infrastructure Business Unit (DIBU), effective August 3, 2020. Householder is exiting to “pursue a new chapter in his career,” the company says.

5. Talent – VoIP Communications: Nextiva has hired Intermedia and Microsoft channel veteran Eric Martorano as chief revenue officer.

6. Talent – IT Infrastructure Monitoring: LogicMonitor , a provider of cloud-based IT infrastructure monitoring and intelligence software, has hired Tim Koubek as senior VP of sales, Americas. In this newly created role, Koubek reports to LogicMonitor Chief Revenue Officer Mark Banfield.

7. MSP Appliances & Security: Uplevel Systems will bundle Acronis cyber protection software into Uplevel’s on-premises appliances for running small business IT services. MSPs can manage the appliances remotely.

8. SAP Migrations – Google Cloud: Avantra, an AIOps and automation platform for SAP, has announced a strategic partnership with Google Cloud to enable enterprises to accelerate SAP workload migrations to Google Cloud Platform.

9. Managed Security Services: ESET has enhanced its partner program for MSPs to include new enterprise security offerings, incentives, training and an updated Marketing Center. Key updates to the program include:

Health Check, a VIP inspection service that provides a creative resource for MSPs to drive loyalty and support their SMB and enterprise customers during a crisis.

New licensing portal with encryption/authentication offerings.

ESET Cybersecurity Awareness Training.

An updated ESET Marketing Center for MSPs.

