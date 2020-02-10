5 Channel Partner Updates: Monday 10 February 2020

Here are five technology news updates, insights, chatter, and plenty more to start your day for Monday, February 10, 2020. Sip up.

Who We Serve: Content for managed services providers (MSPs), cloud services providers (CSPs), IT consulting firms, systems integrators, VARs, independent software vendors (ISVs), and any other partner acronym that further caffeinates our already stellar SEO.

Frequency: Every business morning.

Every business morning. Reaching the Barista: Send news, tips and rumors to Joe@AfterNines.com.

A. What’s Hot Today

1. Talent – MSP: CompassMSP has hired Chief Revenue Officer Michael Bone and CFO Jesse Sanders, reporting to CEO Tom Praschak. The MSP has made multiple acquisitions over the past two years, and is planning to further scale the business through more acquisitions as well as infrastructure standardization.

2. MSP – Market Research: The latest MSP market research findings are here from SolarWinds MSP and The 2112 Group.

3. Managed Services – Oracle Partners: Redfaire Managed Services now support Q Software‘s QCloud automated security and license auditing solutions for JD Edwards EnterpriseOne.

4. WiFi Networks – Cisco and Facebook: Cisco has joined Facebook’s Express Wi-Fi Technology Partner Program to “close the digital divide and enable more people around the world to get connected to a faster, better internet,” the companies say. Express Wi-Fi is part of Facebook Connectivity, a collection of programs, technologies and partnerships designed to increase the availability, affordability and awareness of high-quality internet access, the social media giant says.

5. Funding – Cloud Data Management: Snowflake has raised $479 million in funding at a valuation of more than $12.7 billion, and inked a partnership with Salesforce.

