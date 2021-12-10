5 Channel Partner Program and MSP News Updates: 10 December 2021

Here are five (actually, more) technology news updates, insights, chatter, and plenty more to start your day for Friday, December 10, 2021. Sip up.

What’s In Our Daily Brew?

Frequency: Every business morning.

Every business morning. Reaching the Barista: Send news, tips and rumors to Joe.Panettieri@CyberRiskAlliance.com.

A. Today’s Channel Chief, Partner Program, Strategic Alliance and Tech News

1. Channel Chief- Data Protection: Zettaset, a provider of data protection solutions, has named Christopher Pakstys as director of channel sales.

2. Partner Program – Cloud Managed Services: Big Network, which recently raised $2 million in early stage funding, has launched a channel partner offering for MSPs. The offering for MSPs addresses SD-WAN and secure remote access services, among other capabilities.

3. Partner Program – OT and IoT: Onclave Networks has joined the Anterix Security Collective Program , a group focused on “fostering sector-specific knowledge, solutions, and collaboration in response to growing cyber-physical security concerns for our nation’s utilities.”

4. Partnership – IBM, MuleSoft and Red Hat: As part of a global relationship, MuleSoft plans to extend its Anypoint Runtime Fabric container service to run on Red Hat OpenShift. Also, IBM and MuleSoft plan to deliver increased integrations and solutions around the IBM Z product family to support financial services and other mutual customers. The IBM Consulting team will also increase its MuleSoft-focused staff and expertise.

5. Integration – Cloud Automation: The Red Hat Ansible Automation Platform is now available on Microsoft Azure. The software “provides customers flexibility in how they adopt automation to deliver any application, anywhere, without additional overhead or complexity,” Red Hat asserted.

6. Data Security and Cloud Monitoring: Datadog has launched Sensitive Data Scanner, a new service that allows customers to detect, classify and protect sensitive data found in their application logs. Datadog did not say whether the Sensitive Data Scanner service is multi-tenant for MSPs and MSSPs.

7. Spinout – Artificial Intelligence: Booz Allen Hamilton has spun out its commercial artificial intelligence (AI) platform Modzy into a standalone company. The Modzy spinout follows a similar move to spin off cyber threat hunting and detection platform SnapAttack. Booz Allen will maintain a minority ownership stake in Modzy. Financial terms were not disclosed. Meanwhile, Booz Allen also continues to acquire cybersecurity-focused businesses.

8. Lawsuit – IT Consulting: UK-based renewable energy supplier Drax has filed a $41 million lawsuit against Wipro for failing to alleged failures as an IT solutions provider, according to the Times of India. Both companies declined further comment about the litigation, the report said.

