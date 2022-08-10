5 Channel Partner Program and MSP Market News Updates: 10 August 2022

Greetings and salutations. Here are five technology news updates, insights, chatter, and plenty more to start your day for Wednesday, August 10, 2022. Sip up.

Frequency: Typically every business morning.

A. Today’s Technology, Channel Chief and MSP Partner Program News

1. Rackspace for Sale, MSP Breakup or Something Else?: Here’s the latest update from the multi-cloud MSP.

2. Channel Chief – Biometric Authentication: Aware has hired Craig Herman as chief revenue officer (CRO).

3. Partner Program – MSSPs: Nozomi Networks continues to grow its two-tier MSSP partner program. Among the milestones to note:

The global MSSP Elite Partner program now has 10 members — including new members ABS Consulting Inc., Intelligent Buildings and Telefonica Tech.

The regional MSSP Focus Partners program now includes such companies has CyberCX, Deloitte, Gemina, NRI Secure Technologies, 2TS and TI Safe.

4. Partnership – Data Science and Oracle: Anaconda and Oracle Cloud Infrastructure have partnered to offer “secure open-source Python and R tools and package. Customers have access to Anaconda services directly from within OCI without a separate enterprise license, the companies said.

5. Talent – Cloud Research: OrionX Research has hired former AWS Vice President Adrian Cockcroft as partner and analyst.

6. Talent – IT Services: Computer Design & Integration (CDI) has hired Ryan Barker as VP of revenue pptimization.

7. Cybersecurity Contract Win: CyberCX has been named as a supplier for the United Kingdom’s Crown Commercial Service (CCS) Cyber Security Services 3. CCS is an Executive Agency of the Cabinet Office, supporting the public sector to achieve maximum commercial value when procuring common goods and services.

8. PC Sales – Lenovo Financial Results: China’s Lenovo Group recorded its smallest revenue growth in nine quarters as the world’s biggest PC maker saw sales of the devices ease after a pandemic-fueled boom, and it was also hit by COVID-19 lockdowns at home, Reuters reported.



B. Annual Channel Partner Conferences and MSP Summits