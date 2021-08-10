5 Channel Partner Program and MSP News Updates: 10 August 2021

Here are five (actually, more) technology news updates, insights, chatter, and plenty more to start your day for Tuesday, August 10, 2021. Sip up.

A. What’s Brewing Today: Technology News

1. M&A – SD-WANs: Extreme Networks has acquired called Ipanematech SAS, the SD-WAN division of Infovista. The acquisition will expand Extreme’s ExtremeCloudä portfolio, offering new cloud-managed SD-WAN and security solutions.

2. Research – EU Compliance and GDPR Fines: See a list of GDPR fines here…

B. Channel Chiefs, Partner Programs, Strategic Alliances and Integrations

1. Partnership – Google Cloud Platform (GCP) Optimization: SADA and Intel have announced a pilot program that’s designed to “ensure its customers’ Google Cloud Platform (GCP) environments are performing as well and as cost-effectively as possible.” More than a dozen companies, so far, are participating so far in the program. To qualify for the program, customers must meet a certain level of annual spend on GCP and related Google Cloud services. Customers must also be using specific Intel hardware (N2, C2, M2, M1 or O2 instances) and running specific workloads (i.e. smart analytics, data warehousing, infrastructure modernization or application modernization), SAD says.

2. Partnership – Data Protection and Hyper-Converged Infrastructure (HCI): New Arcserve N Series appliances, which deliver integrated hyperscale backup, recovery, and ransomware protection to enterprise infrastructures, are powered by Nutanix and secured by Sophos.

3. Partner Program – Kubernetes Security: Tigera has launched a worldwide partner program focused on containers, Kubernetes, and microservices.

4. Partner Program – 5G and Wireless WAN: Cradlepoint has announced Cradlepoint Cascade, a new engagement platform for Cradlepoint’s partner program. The platform offers channel partners a streamlined experience to roll-out and monetize Cradlepoint’s industry-leading solutions that will enable business customers to capitalize on the era of 5G and Wireless WAN.

5. Distribution: ScanSource has named John DeLozier as president of Intelisys.

6. Value-Added Distribution: Jenne will offer SIPPIO — an Azure-native based cloud platform for Microsoft Teams — to agents across the United States (U.S.).

