5 Channel Partner and MSP Updates: Monday 10 August 2020

Here are five (actually more) technology news updates, insights, chatter, and plenty more to start your day for Monday, August 10, 2020. Sip up.

Our Daily Brew

A. What’s Happening Today

1. Update – Potential SolarWinds MSP Spin Off: Here are the slides SolarWinds shared with Wall Street to further explain the potential SolarWinds MSP spin-off.

2. MSP Data Protection, Cybersecurity: OpenText CEO Mark Barrenechea shares updates on the Carbonite and Webroot acquisitions here…

3. Partnership – 5G Networks and Cloud Services: Amazon Web Services has launched AWS Wavelength on Verizon’s 5G network in Boston, Massachusetts, and San Francisco, California. AWS Wavelength allows developers and partners to build ultra-low latency applications for mobile devices and users, the company says.

4. Partner – Oracle Cloud VMware Solution: Enterprise cloud data management company Actifio has announced technical validation and support for Oracle Cloud VMware Solution, Oracle’s new dedicated, cloud-native VMware-based environment.

5. M&A – Cisco and ThousandEyes: The deal is now official.

6. Toshiba Exits PC Market: Details are here.

7. Avaya Quarterly Results: The Unified Communications as a Service (UCaaS) company generated revenue of $721 million for its Q3 of 2020, up $4 million from Q3 of 2019. Avaya’s quarterly results generally beat Wall Street’s expectations — as recurring revenue, software and services metrics all climbed despite the coronavirus economy.

