5 Channel Partner Updates: Friday 10 April 2020

Friday, April 10, 2020.

Our Daily Brew

Content for managed services providers (MSPs), cloud services providers (CSPs), IT consulting firms, systems integrators, VARs, independent software vendors (ISVs), and any other partner acronym that further caffeinates our already stellar SEO.

A. What’s Hot Today

1. Private Equity Concerns: Many large investors are rethinking their private equity plans amid the coronavirus pandemic, Institutional Limited Partners Association survey shows, according to The Wall Street Journal.

2. Venture Capitalist Forecast: VCs could exhaust ‘dry powder’ in a year if they don’t slow their pace of investments, The Information estimates.

3. Remote PC Security; Dell offered these updates.

4. Small Business Cybersecurity Sales: Cisco describes a new sales motion for small business cybersecurity partners here…

5. Channel Talent – Distribution & Government IT Services: DLT Solutions, a government IT solutions provider owned by Tech Data, has named Chris Wilkinson as president.

6. Channel Talent – Cloud Monitoring: New Relic has hired Dell EMC veteran Jay Snyder as executive vice president, chief customer officer. He will join the company on May 4, reporting to President and COO Michael Christenson. Snyder will manage the success of New Relic’s global customer base, including New Relic’s Global Customer Success & Services, Support, Education, Expert Services, Renewals, Alliances & Channels, and Customer Solutions organizations.

7. SAP Financials: The company remains “healthy and stable” amid the pandemic, according to Co-CEOs Jennifer Morgan and Christian Klein.

8. Network Virtualization: The number of VMware Virtual Cloud Network customers now exceeds 15,000, including 89 of the Fortune 100 and eight of the top 10 Telcos, and has grown on average 50 percent each fiscal year since May 2018, the company says.

9. Partner Program: Diamanti, creators of a bare-metal hyperconverged platform for Kubernetes and containers, has launched the Diamanti Technology Alliance Partner (TAP) program. The program serves ISVs, hardware vendors and consultants. Initial members include Aqua, CloudBees, Confluent, DataDog, Elastic, MariaDB, MongoDB and Splunk.

10. Data protection – AI: Unitrends, a Kaseya company, has launched Unitrends Helix, a self-healing SaaS remediation platform powered by AI that monitors and automatically fixes the most common issues facing IT administrators when managing backups, Kaseya says.

11. Veeam CSP Program: The Veeam Cloud & Service Provider (VCSP) program is now 10 years old. The latest milestone includes a new Veeam Service Provider Console v4 to help partners remotely monitor and manage customers.

B. Upcoming Technology Conferences

