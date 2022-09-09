5 Channel Partner Program and MSP Market News Updates: 09 September 2022

Greetings and salutations. Here are five technology news updates, insights, chatter, and plenty more to start your day for Friday, September 9, 2022. Sip up.

Content for managed services providers (MSPs), IT service providers (ITSPs), cybersecurity consultants, technology solutions providers (TSPs), systems integrators, VARs, independent software vendors (ISVs), distributors and any other partner acronym that further caffeinates our already stellar SEO.

A. Today’s Technology, Channel Chief and MSP Partner Program News

1. MSP Software Startups – Potential Funding: AlertOps, HumanizeIT, and Vonahi Security are finalists in the annual ConnectWise Pitch IT Accelerator Program. The three startups will present their solutions at IT Nation Connect in Orlando this November 9-12 — where judges and attendees will determine who among the finalists places first, second, and third. The winning pitch will receive a $70,000 grant, and the runner-up will receive a $30,000 grant.

2. MSP Software Integration: Cloud backup provider Dropsuite now integrates with Datto Autotask, the PSA (professional service automation) platform now owned by Kaseya. The integration surfaces a few days before DattoCon 2022 kicks off in Washington, D.C.

3. Systems Integrator Expansion: Rahi, a leading global IT solutions provider, plans to expand its new Manila office to more than 300 team members in the next 12 months,

4. IoT Regulations: Smart devices connected to the internet such as fridges and TVs will have to comply with tough European Union cybersecurity rules or risk being fined or banned from the bloc, according to a European Commission document seen by Reuters.

5. Cloud Security – Zscaler Financial Results: Zscaler revenue was $318.1 million in Q4 of fiscal 2022, up 61% compared to the corresponding quarter last year. GAAP net loss was $97.7 million, compared to an $81 million GAAP loss of $81 million in Q1 of fiscal 2021. The results generally beat expectations.

