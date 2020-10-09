5 Channel Partner and MSP Updates: Friday 09 October 2020

Here are five (actually, more) technology news updates, insights, chatter, and plenty more to start your day for Friday, October 9, 2020. Sip up.

A. What’s Happening Today

1. M&A Rumor – Chips: AMD is in talks to acquire Xilinx, The Wall Street Journal reports.

2. Talent – Data Privacy: Privitar has hired Cloudera veteran Steven Totman as chief product officer.

3. Data Protection: Acronis has opened an Acronis Cloud Data Center in Vancouver, Canada. Launched in conjunction with Cloud Solutions partner Robson Inc., the new data center provides Canadian service providers with an in-country option to store data for their clients. The Acronis Cloud Data Center footprint already includes locations in the U.S., U.K., Switzerland, France, Germany, Japan, Australia, and Singapore. With the new data center in Vancouver, Canadian service providers have a location in-country where they can store business-critical data for their clients.

4. Partner – Google Cloud MSP: Cloudbakers has hired Chris Comerford as VP of cloud operations. Comerford will work with the executive team to define the strategic business and operational vision of the company’s Google Cloud Managed Services practice.

5. Partner Program – VMware: SHI International has achieved a Cloud Management and Automation VMware Master Services Competency.

6. Partner Program – Data Center Specialist: Verne Global, a provider of sustainable data center solutions for high performance computing (HPC), has achieved Platinum Partner status in the Dell Technologies Partner Program.

7. Partner Program: FortressIQ has rolled out its Pinnacle Partner Program—an enhanced partner program for management consulting, system integration (SI) and business process outsourcing (BPO) partners.

8. Distribution: Ingram Micro Gold and Silver partners now have access to Ivanti Wavelink‘s portfolio of mobile productivity and device management offerings.

