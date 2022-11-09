5 Channel Partner Program and MSP Market News Updates: 09 November 2022

Here are five (actually, more) technology news updates, insights, chatter, and plenty more to start your day for Wednesday, November 9, 2022. Sip up.

What’s In Our Daily Brew?

Who We Serve: Content for managed services providers (MSPs), IT service providers (ITSPs), cybersecurity consultants, technology solutions providers (TSPs), systems integrators, VARs, independent software vendors (ISVs), distributors and any other partner acronym that further caffeinates our already stellar SEO.

Content for managed services providers (MSPs), IT service providers (ITSPs), cybersecurity consultants, technology solutions providers (TSPs), systems integrators, VARs, independent software vendors (ISVs), distributors and any other partner acronym that further caffeinates our already stellar SEO. Frequency: Every business morning.

Every business morning. Reaching the Barista: Send news, tips and rumors to [email protected] .

A. Today’s Technology, Channel Chief and MSP Partner Program News

1. Live Blog – ConnectWise IT Nation Connect 2022 News: Find our coverage here.

2. Talent – Identity and Access Management for MSPs: Evo Security has hired MSP industry veteran David Powell as chief revenue officer. In addition to building MSPs, Powell previously held key executive posts at LogicMonitor, Perch Security, and ConnectWise.

3. MSP Software- Cloud Backup: MSP360 has added forever forward incremental backup and intelligent retention to the latest version of MSP360 Backup. The updates could reduce cloud storage costs for MSPs and IT Teams by up to 50%, the company said.

4. Channel Chief – Decision Intelligence Software: Pyramid Analytics has hired Bill Clayton as VP of global partner sales.

5. Robotic Process Automation (RPA) Milestones at AT&T: Details are here.

6. RPA and MSPs – Midmarket Partnership: UiPath and Neostella are partnering to bring RPA-oriented managed services to the midmarket business segment.

7. MSPs and Financing: Winslow Technology Group, an MSP and IT solutions provider, has formed Winslow Financial Services (WFS) in partnership with DDI Capital. WFS offers leasing and financing for a wide variety of IT solutions.

8. Growth – SASE: Cato Networks has scaled its annual recurring revenue (ARR) from $1 million to $100 million over the past five years. The company did not disclose actual annual revenue figures, and we don’t know if the company is profitable.