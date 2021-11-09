5 Channel Partner Program and MSP News Updates: 09 November 2021

Today's channel partner program & MSP news updates involve Exclusive Networks, F5, N-able financial results, Spectrio Partners digital signage, Xyte HaaS, Zomentum & more. Sip up.

Content for managed services providers (MSPs), IT service providers (ITSPs), cybersecurity consultants, technology solutions providers (TSPs), systems integrators, VARs, independent software vendors (ISVs), distributors and any other partner acronym that further caffeinates our already stellar SEO.

1. N-able Quarterly Financial Results: The MSP software provider announced Q3 of 2021 financial results. Key metrics to note include:

Total revenue of $88.4 million, up 16% compared to Q3 of 2020.

GAAP net income of $1.9 million, compared to a $1.1 million loss in Q3 of 2020.

2. MSP Software- Business Automation: The Zomentum Sales Acceleration Platform has partnered with The Tech Tribe to offer time-saving IT contract and proposal templates. The templates now available through the Zomentum platform include:

General Terms & Conditions

General Terms & Conditions (U.K. Version)

Managed Services Agreement

Managed Services Agreement (U.K. Version)

Profitable Proposal Template

Zomentum raised $13 million in Series A funding in February 2021.

3. Hardware as a Service (HaaS) Management: Xyte has launched to offer hardware manufacturers an end-to-end, cloud-based platform to run their entire HaaS businesses, better support their channels and customers, and develop new recurring revenue streams, the company indicated.

4. Distribution: Exclusive Networks has shifted its F5 distribution relationship from a multi-country partnership to a global engagement. The deal extends Exclusive’s relationship with F5 into North America for the first time, while also adding many territories throughout EMEA and APAC.

5. Partner Program – Digital Signage: The Spectrio Partners program has launched for digital signage resellers.

