5 Channel Partner Program and MSP News Updates: 09 November 2021
Here are five technology news updates, insights, chatter, and plenty more to start your day for Tuesday, November 9, 2021. Sip up.
A. What’s Brewing Today: Technology News
1. N-able Quarterly Financial Results: The MSP software provider announced Q3 of 2021 financial results. Key metrics to note include:
- Total revenue of $88.4 million, up 16% compared to Q3 of 2020.
- GAAP net income of $1.9 million, compared to a $1.1 million loss in Q3 of 2020.
2. MSP Software- Business Automation: The Zomentum Sales Acceleration Platform has partnered with The Tech Tribe to offer time-saving IT contract and proposal templates. The templates now available through the Zomentum platform include:
- General Terms & Conditions
- General Terms & Conditions (U.K. Version)
- Managed Services Agreement
- Managed Services Agreement (U.K. Version)
- Profitable Proposal Template
Zomentum raised $13 million in Series A funding in February 2021.
3. Hardware as a Service (HaaS) Management: Xyte has launched to offer hardware manufacturers an end-to-end, cloud-based platform to run their entire HaaS businesses, better support their channels and customers, and develop new recurring revenue streams, the company indicated.
4. Distribution: Exclusive Networks has shifted its F5 distribution relationship from a multi-country partnership to a global engagement. The deal extends Exclusive’s relationship with F5 into North America for the first time, while also adding many territories throughout EMEA and APAC.
5. Partner Program – Digital Signage: The Spectrio Partners program has launched for digital signage resellers.
B. Channel Partner Summits, MSP Conferences and Virtual Events Calendar
- ConnectWise IT Nation Connect 2021 (November 10-12, Orlando, Florida and Virtual)
- SAP TechEd 2021 (November 16-18, Virtual)
- Amazon AWS re:Invent (November 29-December 3, Las Vegas)
- SecurityWeekly Unlocked (December 5-8, Orlando, Florida)
