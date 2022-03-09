5 Channel Partner Program and MSP News Updates: 09 March 2022

Here are five (actually, more) technology news updates, insights, chatter, and plenty more to start your day for Wednesday, March 9, 2022. Sip up.

What’s In Our Daily Brew?

Content for managed services providers (MSPs), IT service providers (ITSPs), cybersecurity consultants, technology solutions providers (TSPs), systems integrators, VARs, independent software vendors (ISVs), distributors and any other partner acronym that further caffeinates our already stellar SEO.

Every business morning. Reaching the Barista: Send news, tips and rumors to [email protected] .

A. Today’s Technology, Channel Chief and MSP Partner Program News

1. Coming Soon: ChannelE2E, MSSP Alert and CyberRisk Alliance are working on something new specifically for the MSP and MSSP ecosystems. If you’d like the early details, please send email to Editorial Director Joe Panettieri and/or Executive VP Amy Katz with the subject line “Something New.”

2. MSP Software – Compliance Management Tools: Kaseya has launched Compliance Manager GRC, an IT security assurance and compliance management platform that “streamlines the assessment, remediation and documentation processes for all IT requirements regardless of source,” the company said.

3. Amazon Web Services (AWS) Backup: Druva has launched a SaaS data protection service for Amazon Elastic Compute Cloud (Amazon EC2). The service combines snapshots, backup, and cloud native disaster recovery within a single platform, the software company said.

4. Microsoft 365 Ransomware Detection: AvePoint has launched Ransomware Detection, as part of Cloud Backup for Microsoft 365, the company said.

5. Distribution – Identity and Access Management (IAM): Ingram Micro and Okta have expanded their go-to-market relationship to reach more than 40 countries across all regions of the world in 2022, including Europe and Asia Pacific.

6. Cybersecurity Startups In Israel: CyberMap by YL Ventures is the first open, interactive, comprehensive, live map of Israel’s cybersecurity startup landscape, the investor indicated.

7. Partnership – Virtual Red Team: Legion Cyberworks has partnered with Horizon3.ai to provide customers with a new VRT (Virtual Red Team) service. The partnership will “enable customers to complete the find, fix, verify loop to ensure any exploit is remediated and close out security gaps that lead to intrusions and data breaches,” the companies said.

