5 Channel Partner Updates: Monday 09 March 2020

Here five (actually far more) technology news updates, insights, chatter, and plenty more to start your day for Monday, March 9, 2020.

Our Daily Brew

Content for managed services providers (MSPs), cloud services providers (CSPs), IT consulting firms, systems integrators, VARs, independent software vendors (ISVs), and any other partner acronym

Content for managed services providers (MSPs), cloud services providers (CSPs), IT consulting firms, systems integrators, VARs, independent software vendors (ISVs), and any other partner acronym that further caffeinates our already stellar SEO. Frequency: Every business morning.

Every business morning. Reaching the Barista: Send news, tips and rumors to Joe@AfterNines.com.

A. What’s Hot Today

1. Coronavirus Tech Conference Cancelations: The growing list, updated daily, is here.

2. M&A – Endpoint Security: WatchGuard is acquiring Panda Security.

3. M&A – SAP-AWS Partners: EPI-USE, an independent SAP partner, has acquired Afonza, an Atlanta-based Amazon Web Services partner.

4. Retail POS – Amazon vs. Oracle Micros: Amazon on Monday is set to announce a new business line selling the technology behind its cashier-less convenience stores to other retailers, the company told Reuters. Bottom Line: Amazon is about to take on Oracle Micros and other point-of-sale (POS) technology providers.

5. 5G Wireless – Nokia Finances: Nokia drew a 500 million euro ($561 million) loan in February 2020 to help it to accelerate development of 5G technology, its annual report shows, Reuters reports.

6. Distribution: SecureLink, a risk advisory firm based in Dubai, has agreed to distribute Cloud Range virtual cyber defense training solutions.

7. Partnership: Sprint Business is now a PlanetOne preferred provider.

