5 Channel Partner Program and MSP Market News Updates: 09 June 2022

Today's channel partner program & MSP market news involves Apollo Group private equity, Intel hiring freeze, Microsoft non-competes, NCR for sale, Syncro MSP Europe, Zendesk & more.

Here are five (actually, more) technology news updates, insights, chatter, and plenty more to start your day for Thursday, June 89, 2022.

A. Today’s Technology, Channel Chief and MSP Partner Program News

1. RSA Conference 2022 News: See RSAC live blog here.

2. ConnectWise IT Nation Secure 2022 News: See ChannelE2E’s live blog here.

3. MSP Software – European Expansion: Syncro is expanding its operations in the UK. The effort introduces local support for the company’s cloud-based RMM (remote monitoring and management) and PSA (professional services automation) software.

4. Intel Hiring Freeze: Intel has frozen hiring in its PC desktop and laptop chips as part of a series of cost-cutting measures, Reuters reported.

5. Microsoft Loosens Non-Compete Agreements: Microsoft will stop enforcing existing non-compete clauses in the United States, Reuters reported. Still, the non-compete clauses will still apply to the company’s most senior leadership.

6. Zendesk M&A Rumors Quiet Down: Zendesk stock dropped 11% after a CNBC report suggested a potential takeover may be tough to complete.

7. Private Equity Acquiring NCR?: The latest rumor involves private equity firm Apollo Group potentially buying NCR, CNBC reports.

