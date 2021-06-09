5 Channel Partner Program and MSP News Updates: 09 June 2021
Here are five (actually more) technology news updates, insights, chatter, and plenty more to start your day for Wednesday, June 9, 2021. Sip up.
A. What’s Brewing Today: Technology News
1. M&A – Data Centers & MSPs: Valterra Partners and 1547 CSR have acquired ColoHouse, a global colocation, cloud, and managed services provider headquartered in Miami, Florida. The deal also includes the acquisition of the former Green House Data colocation facility in Orangeburg, New York. The combined company will operate data centers in 14 locations across eight countries across. ColoHouse CEO Paul Bint continues to lead the business.
2. MSP Software: Syxsense has released an RMM (remote monitoring and management) software platform for MSPs and MSSPs.
3. Distribution: Ingram Micro is touting continued Advanced Solutions milestones and organizational investments worldwide. The announcement surfaces as Ingram Micro’s pending sale to Platinum Equity potentially nears its completion.
4. Partnership – Video Conferencing: TBI, North America’s largest privately held master agent, has agreed to promote Zoom Video Communications to its partner base.
5. Partnership – Cloud Migration Services: Cognizant has formed a dedicated Google Business Group (GBG) to “help accelerate shared customers’ cloud modernization journeys,” the global IT consulting firm says. The GBG offers consulting services, implementation, management, assurance and migration services. Key vertical market focus areas include retail, life sciences, healthcare and financial services. Sanjiv Gossain is leading Cognizant’s GBG team.
6. Robotic Process Automation (RPA): UiPath’s financial results for Q1 of fiscal 2022 include:
- Revenue of $182.6 million, up 64 percent from Q1 of fiscal 2021.
- Net loss of $239.7 million, larger than a $52.8 million net loss in Q1 of fiscal 2021.
Although RPA remains a rapid-growth market and UiPath remains in growth mode, Wall Street analysts appeared concerned that UiPath’s overall growth rate may be slowing a bit.
7. Executive Leadership – Networking: Linksys has promoted VP Harry Dewhirst to CEO, effective immediately. The networking company did not mention the former CEO by name. The CEO transition comes less than three months after Fortinet invested $75 million in Linksys.
B. Channel Partner Summits, MSP Conferences and Virtual Events Calendar
- Apple Worldwide Developers Conference 2021 (June 7-11, Virtual)
- Zscaler Zenith Live 2021 (June 15-17, Virtual)
- UiPath DevCon 2021 (June 15-16, Virtual)
- ConnectWise IT Nation Secure (June 21-23, Orlando, Florida)
- HPE Discover 2021 (June 22-24, Virtual)
