5 Channel Partner Updates: Tuesday 09 June 2020

Tuesday, June 9, 2020.

Our Daily Brew

Frequency: Every business morning.

Reaching the Barista: Send news, tips and rumors to Joe@AfterNines.com.

A. What’s Happening Today

1. NuMSP Selects Comodo SOCaaS: NuMSP, a managed IT services provider heavily involved in MSP M&A activities, has selected Comodo for various security solutions — including security operations center as a service (SOCaaS) with managed detection and response (MDR) capabilities. Rumors about a NuMSP-Comodo business relationship have swirled for more than a year…

2. Talent – Alibaba Cloud Services Hiring: Alibaba Cloud expects to recruit 5,000 staff globally from now until the end of this financial year, in areas including network, database, servers, chips and artificial intelligence, Reuters reports. Based in China, Alibaba Cloud increasingly competes against Amazon Web Services, Microsoft Azure and Google Cloud Platform on some fronts.

3. Talent – Technology Services Provider: Nitel has named Margi Shaw as its chief operating officer (COO).

4. Archiving and eDiscovery: Proofpoint has upgraded its Proofpoint Enterprise Archive solution to help customers streamline eDiscovery and supervision processes and reduce related costs.

5. Application Performance Monitoring (APM): SolarWinds has upgraded its APM Suite — spanning AppOptics, Pingdom, and Loggly— to help IT professionals manage custom applications and the underlying infrastructure in on-premises, hybrid, and cloud-native environments. Key rivals include Cisco AppDynamics, Datadog, Dynatrace and New Relic, among several others. Dynatrace has also built various bundles.

6. Risk Mitigation – AWS: TalaTek TiGRIS — a governance, risk management, and compliance (GRC) solution — is available for purchase in AWS Marketplace.

7. Research – SD-WANs: Barracuda has released a new report titled Secure SD-WAN: The Launch Pad into the Cloud. The research tracks SD-WAN adoption, along with data about acquisition preferences, variations by industry, and a variety of related issues.

8. Managed Data Services: Instaclustr Managed Kafka Connect is now generally available. This newest addition to the Instaclustr Managed Platform enables data movement between Apache Kafka and other data systems at scale, the company says.

B. Partnerships and Strategic Alliances

1. Partnership – SD-WANs and Firewalls: Barracuda Networks’ CloudGen Firewall will leverage Steinwurf ApS’s Kodo Software libraries for Erasure Correcting Codes (ECC) technology. The ECC technology mitigates latency issues.

2. Partnership – Data Center Services: TBI, a technology brokerage form, has added DataBank solutions to its lineup of partner offerings.

3. Partnership – Cloud Services Migrations: Wipro and IBM are partnering to assist customers with hybrid cloud initiatives. Through the alliance, Wipro will develop hybrid cloud offerings to help businesses migrate, manage and transform mission-critical workloads and applications, with security across public or private cloud and on-premises IT environments, Wipro and IBM says. Customers will be able to remotely access a Wipro lab to test various solutions — including options that leverage IBM open source and Red Hat technologies. IBM acquired Red Hat in 2019.

4. Partnership – UCaaS: Serenova, which recently merged with video conferencing provider Lifesize, has partnered with Fuze for unified communications as a service (UCaaS) solutions. Meanwhile, Fuze has been the subject of M&A rumors following layoffs in 2019.

