5 Channel Partner Program and MSP News Updates: 09 July 2021

A. What’s Brewing Today: Technology News

1. Kaseya Cyberattack – MSP Software Recovery Update: Kaseya appears to be on track to restore its SaaS-based VSA platform for MSPs on Sunday, July 11. The MSP-focused service has been down since July 2, following a cyberattack. Meanwhile, IT Glue — a Kaseya business unit — has asked ConnectWise to restore an integration with the IT Glue MSP documentation software platform. ConnectWise turned off the integration on July 2 as a precautionary step amid the Kaseya VSA cyberattack, ConnectWise said at the time. Complete updates on the Kaseya VSA cyberattack, restore and investigation are here.

2. Private Equity – Next Thoma Bravo Funds: Thoma Bravo is preparing to launch new technology investment funds in late 2021, a report says. Existing Thoma Bravo investments include Barracuda, ConnectWise, N-able, Proofpoint and Sophos, among many others.

3. Potential MSP M&A: Xceptional, an MSP in San Diego, apparently is building an investment fund for potential MSP acquisitions…

4. M&A Financial Advisor – Managed Detection and Response (MDR): Imperial Capital acted as the exclusive financial advisor to CyFIR, in connection with its sale to eSentire, a portfolio company of private equity firm Warburg Pincus.

5. MSP – AWS Partner: Ensono, a Top 250 Public Cloud MSP owned by KKR, has once again earned Amazon Web Services (AWS) Managed Service Provider (MSP) Partner Program status.

6. Mobile Video Conferencing: Verizon Business announced new BlueJeans Meetings features for iPadOS, iOS and Android to “support the reality of today’s mobile workforce, as well as new device partnerships and applications aimed at unlocking the power of Verizon Mobile Edge Compute for real-time video collaboration on the go,” the telecom company says.

