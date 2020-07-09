5 Channel Partner Updates: Thursday 09 July 2020

Here are five (actually more) technology news updates, insights, chatter, and plenty more to start your day for Thursday, July 9, 2020. Sip up.

Our Daily Brew

Who We Serve: Content for managed services providers (MSPs), IT service providers (ITSPs), cloud services providers (CSPs), IT consulting firms, systems integrators, VARs, independent software vendors (ISVs), and any other partner acronym that further caffeinates our already stellar SEO.

Content for managed services providers (MSPs), IT service providers (ITSPs), cloud services providers (CSPs), IT consulting firms, systems integrators, VARs, independent software vendors (ISVs), and any other partner acronym that further caffeinates our already stellar SEO. Frequency: Every business morning.

Every business morning. Reaching the Barista: Send news, tips and rumors to Joe@AfterNines.com.

A. What’s Happening Today

1. Digital Entrepreneurs: Iowa, Delaware, and California have the most digital entrepreneurs per capita, according to Amazon research. The data is based on small and medium-sized businesses (SMBs) selling in Amazon’s stores.

2. Partnership – SD-WANs: The 8×8 Open Communications Platform will leverage Aryaka’s managed SD-WAN service to further boost cloud communications performance, the companies said.

3. SAP Financial Results: Preliminary quarterly results from SAP show strong promise — perhaps indicating that global 2000 enterprises continue to invest in software and cloud services even as they navigate the coronavirus pandemic.

4. Data Protection: Imperva has announced worldwide availability of Cloud Data Security. Delivered as a SaaS, Cloud Data Security gives businesses visibility and compliance oversight for data hosted in a database-as-a-service (DBaaS), “enabling compliance in minutes,” the company claims.

5. Managed Public Cloud Services: Rackspace Technology, a Top 200 Public Cloud MSP, has inked a Strategic Collaboration Agreement (SCA) with Amazon Web Services (AWS). The move reinforces Rackspace’s all-in commitment to managed cloud services.

6. Oracle Managed Cloud – On-Premises: Oracle has unveiled Oracle Dedicated Region Cloud@Customer, a fully-managed cloud region that brings all of Oracle’s cloud services — including Autonomous Database and Oracle Cloud applications — to customer data centers. The service starts at $500,000 per month.

C. Upcoming Technology Conferences & Virtual Events