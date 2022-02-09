5 Channel Partner Program and MSP News Updates: 09 February 2022

Here are five (actually, more) technology news updates, insights, chatter, and plenty more to start your day for Wednesday, February 9, 2022. Sip up.

Content for managed services providers (MSPs), IT service providers (ITSPs), cybersecurity consultants, technology solutions providers (TSPs), systems integrators, VARs, independent software vendors (ISVs), distributors and any other partner acronym that further caffeinates our already stellar SEO. Frequency: Every business morning.

A. Today’s Technology, Channel Chief and MSP Partner Program News

1. Meet ChannelE2E This Week: We’re attending the Right of Boom security conference through this Friday. If you’re at the event and would like to potentially meet then please email me ([email protected]).

2. Research – Mergers and Acquisitions: The cybersecurity market generated $77.5 billion in M&A volume and $29.3 billion in private equity and venture capital investments, according to Momentum Cyber’s Cybersecurity Almanac 2022.

3. Executive Leadership – Distribution: ScanSource has named John Eldh as president. Former President Mike Baur remains chairman and CEO.

4. Rubrik Channel Chief: Rubrik has hired Cisco, Google Cloud and Cybereason veteran Ghazal Asif as VP of global partners and alliances.

5. Talent – Identity and Access Management: SecureAuth has named Paul Trulove as CEO and Mandeep Khera as the chief marketing officer (CMO). The executive updates surfaced after SecureAuth’s recent acquisition of Acceptto.

6. Partnership – Financial Services Risk Management: A TruSight-ServiceNow Vendor Risk Management integration “aims to improve the efficiency of customers’ third-party risk management (TPRM)-related workflows,” the two companies said.

7. Partnership – 5G Workflow Automation: NTT and ServiceNow have partnered to “simplify and accelerate the adoption of private 5G through an AI-enabled end-to-end workflow automation platform,” the two companies said.

8. Partner Program – Cloud Infrastructure: Vultr‘s partner program, soft-launched in 2021, is now generally available. More than 500 MSPs, resellers, and technology firms have joined the program — which is positioned as an independent, higher-margin alternative to Amazon Web Services, Microsoft Azure, Google Cloud Platform. ChannelE2E has not independently confirmed the margin claims.

9. Partnership – Email Security and Cyber Insurance: Armorblox and Coalition have partnered to offer customers email security and cyber insurance to “protect organizations from cyber threats such as business email compromise (BEC), email account compromise (EAC), and phishing attacks,” the two companies said.

10. Partner Program – Incident Response: NetWitness, an RSA business, has unveiled a new Partner Program for channel resellers, distributors, and managed security service providers (MSSPs). Additionally, RSA and NetWitness veteran Corné van Rooij has been promoted to lead NetWitness’ worldwide channel organization.

11. Partnership – Governance, Risk and Compliance (GRC): MorganFranklin Consulting and OneTrust have inked a strategic partnership to assist end-customers with privacy, security, data governance, GRC, third-party risk, ethics, and ESG programs.

12. Microsoft 365 Data Protection: Hornetsecurity has released a new solution to provide Microsoft 365 business users with the security and data loss prevention they require. 365 Total Protection Enterprise Backup is the only solution on the market to cover all aspects of security, compliance and backup for Microsoft 365.

13. Application-Aware Data Protection: The latest NetApp Astra Control now supports cloud block storage providers (such as Microsoft Azure Disk Storage and Google Persistent Disk) and new Kubernetes platforms (including Rancher Kubernetes Engine and community Kubernetes). Astra Data Store is also now available as a preview and provides native files services for your Kubernetes and VMware deployments.

