5 Channel Partner Program and MSP News Updates: 09 December 2021

Here are five technology news updates, insights, chatter, and plenty more to start your day for Thursday, December 9, 2021. Sip up.

What’s In Our Daily Brew?

Who We Serve: Content for managed services providers (MSPs), IT service providers (ITSPs), cybersecurity consultants, technology solutions providers (TSPs), systems integrators, VARs, independent software vendors (ISVs), distributors and any other partner acronym that further caffeinates our already stellar SEO.

Content for managed services providers (MSPs), IT service providers (ITSPs), cybersecurity consultants, technology solutions providers (TSPs), systems integrators, VARs, independent software vendors (ISVs), distributors and any other partner acronym that further caffeinates our already stellar SEO. Frequency: Every business morning.

Every business morning. Reaching the Barista: Send news, tips and rumors to Joe.Panettieri@CyberRiskAlliance.com.

A. Today’s Technology Industry News

1. Windows Virtualization and Data Protection: Nerdio, a software platform that helps MSPs to deploy virtual desktops in Microsoft Azure, has announced new backup and disaster recovery features within its Nerdio Manager products. The updates “improve the resiliency of AVD and ensure data protection and continuity from a variety of data loss scenarios,” Nerdio indicated.

2. MSP Software- RMM (Remote Monitoring and Management): Action1 has upgraded its cloud-based RMM platform for MSPs and IT departments. New capabilities address:

Real-time visibility into vulnerabilities and IT assets.

Multifactor authentication (MFA) via Microsoft Authenticator, Authy, Google Authenticator, Duo, and other apps.

Remote desktop compliance with modern privacy laws.

Support for industry-standard OAuth 2.0 protocol in Action1’s RESTful API. which allows customers to integrate Action1 RMM with other software.

Streamlined patching and deployment of proprietary and third-party applications.

3. Peer Groups: D&H Distributing is launching D&H PartnerFi in January 2022. The effort will feature an Education network comprised of partners primarily selling into the K-12 vertical, and a Core network comprised of a combination of D&H’s more traditional VAR and MSP partners.

5. Partner Program: File security provider Votiro has joined the McAfee Enterprise Security Innovation Alliance (SIA).

5. Zero Trust: Zscaler announced general availability of its new Workload Communications solution, which extends Zero Trust security to workloads and applications hosted in public clouds.

6. Funding – Integration Platform as a Service: Celigo has raised $48 million in Series C funding to optimize end-to-end business automation for mid-market companies. The funding round was led by OMERS Growth Equity and joined by NewSpring Capital.

B. Channel Partner Summits, MSP Conferences and Virtual Events Calendar