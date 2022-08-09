5 Channel Partner Program and MSP Market News Updates: 09 August 2022

Greetings and salutations. Here are five technology news updates, insights, chatter, and plenty more to start your day for Tuesday, August 9, 2022. Sip up.

What’s In Our Daily Brew?

Who We Serve: Content for managed services providers (MSPs), IT service providers (ITSPs), cybersecurity consultants, technology solutions providers (TSPs), systems integrators, VARs, independent software vendors (ISVs), distributors and any other partner acronym that further caffeinates our already stellar SEO.

Content for managed services providers (MSPs), IT service providers (ITSPs), cybersecurity consultants, technology solutions providers (TSPs), systems integrators, VARs, independent software vendors (ISVs), distributors and any other partner acronym that further caffeinates our already stellar SEO. Frequency: Typically every business morning.

Typically every business morning. Reaching the Barista: Send news, tips and rumors to Executive VP & Editorial Director at [email protected] .

A. Today’s Technology, Channel Chief and MSP Partner Program News

1. More Avaya Business Concerns: Avaya’s board is investigating whistleblower allegations and financial concerns at the business. The two investigations appear to be separate from one another…

2. Channel Chief – MSP Data Protection: MSP360 has named Katie Bach as its new global director of channel operations. Bach reports to MSP360 CEO Brian Helwig.

3. Channel Chief – Cloud Security: Redacted has named Aaron Ansari as chief revenue officer. This is a newly created role at the startup.

4. Integration – ServiceNow and Security Posture Automation: Balbix announced today new integrations with ServiceNow. The result: Partners and customers can “automatically augment cyber risk data with business context and integrate remediation efforts with their existing security and IT workflows. CISOs can eliminate thousands of hours from the time required to operationalize cyber risk quantification (CRQ) in dollars and close the gap between cybersecurity and the business,” Balbix asserted.

5. Disaster Recovery: IGEL has introduced the IGEL Disaster Recovery Program. Through this new program, “organizations can quickly regain control of malware affected devices to mitigate the impact of an attack, including ransomware, and quickly restore end-user productivity,” the company said.

6. Internet of Things and Data – Oracle PartnerNetwork: EMQ Technologies, a global provider of open-source IoT data infrastructure solutions, has joined the Oracle PartnerNetwork (OPN).

B. Annual Channel Partner Conferences and MSP Summits