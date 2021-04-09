5 Channel Partner Program and MSP News Updates: Friday 09 April 2021

Here are five (actually, more) technology news updates, insights, chatter, and plenty more to start your day for Friday, April 9, 2021. Sip up.

What’s In Our Daily Brew?

Who We Serve: Content for managed services providers (MSPs), IT service providers (ITSPs), technology solutions providers (TSPs), cloud services providers (CSPs), IT consulting firms, systems integrators, VARs, independent software vendors (ISVs), and any other partner acronym that further caffeinates our already stellar SEO.

Content for managed services providers (MSPs), IT service providers (ITSPs), technology solutions providers (TSPs), cloud services providers (CSPs), IT consulting firms, systems integrators, VARs, independent software vendors (ISVs), and any other partner acronym that further caffeinates our already stellar SEO. Frequency: Every business morning.

Every business morning. Reaching the Barista: Send news, tips and rumors to Joe@AfterNines.com.

A. What’s Brewing Today: Technology News

1. SaaS Monitoring – Microsoft 365 Application Health: Microsoft recently launched a new Microsoft 365 Apps health dashboard. The dashboard may help MSPs to troubleshoot and optimize Microsoft 365 application performance. But it doesn’t have the cross-platform capabilities of emerging SaaS-centric security, monitoring and management platforms such as SaaS Alerts and Augmentt, among others.

2. AWS Cloud Data Protection: Privitar has launched new software capabilities to protect sensitive data for use on Amazon Web Services (AWS), the company says.

3. Partnership – CCaaS: PlanetOne has joined UJET’s channel partner program for contact center as a service (CCaaS) software.

4. Partner Program – Active Directory Security: Semperis has launched the Vigilance Channel Program to help “global resellers and distributors accommodate the urgent need for security solutions that address Active Directory (AD) challenges,” the company says.

5. SPAC Investments – SEC Concerns: A senior SEC regulator warned companies going public through SPAC (Special Purpose Acquisition Company) deals against issuing enticing but misleading statements about their growth, The Wall Street Journal reports. The warning surfaces after some SPACs vowed to transform zero-revenue startups into businesses valued at $1 billion or more. Related: Here’s a list of 86 technology SPACs.

B. Channel Partner Summits, MSP Conferences and Virtual Events Calendar