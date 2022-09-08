5 Channel Partner Program and MSP Market News Updates: 08 September 2022

Greetings and salutations. Here are five (actually, more) technology news updates, insights, chatter, and plenty more to start your day for Thursday, September 8, 2022. Sip up.

Content for managed services providers (MSPs), IT service providers (ITSPs), cybersecurity consultants, technology solutions providers (TSPs), systems integrators, VARs, independent software vendors (ISVs), distributors and any other partner acronym that further caffeinates our already stellar SEO.

A. Today’s Technology, Channel Chief and MSP Partner Program News

1. MSP Sales Consulting – Growth: The Wiser Agency, a sales and marketing coaching firm that supports MSPs, has landed on the Inc. 5000 list.

2. MSP Software – Microsoft 365 Security: Venture capital and private equity firm Insight Partners has invested $22 million in SaaS Alerts, a cybersecurity company that promotes cloud application security software to MSPs.

3. MSP Software – Email Security: N-able Mail Assure now features Private Portal, an extra layer of email security to help protect critical business data, the MSP software provider said.

4. MSP Data Protection – Partner Program: Redstor, a cloud-first backup platform for MSPs, has unveiled a new All Access Partner Program. It offers MSPs co-branded online marketplaces to “simplify and accelerate the sales process, including sales, marketing and technical support, attractive NFR and discount pricing, and a new Partner Advisory Board for exchanging insights with peers,” the company said.

5. Cloud Managed Services Spending & Market Forecast: The cloud managed services market will generate a 10.37 compound annual growth rate (CAGR), Technavio forecasts. Still, the news isn’t all good for MSPs. Much of the spending growth will funnel directly to Amazon Web Services, Google Cloud and Microsoft Azure, the research found.

6. Cloud Managed Services – Healthcare: CloudWave remains in growth mode — though actual revenue and profit figures are undisclosed.

7. Distribution: Keep an eye on the Ingram Micro Xvantage platform, which is rolling out to the United States and Germany now, with rest-of-world expansion planned for early 2023. Xvantage essentially is a single platform that unifies the buying and support experience for channel partners.

8. Partnership – Behavioral Intelligence: DTEX Systems and GuidePoint Security have partnered to ensure customers gain “real-time contextual behavioral intelligence needed to answer the Who, What, When, Where, Why and How related to any potential insider threat situation, compromised account event, or data loss scenario without invading an employee’s personal privacy,” the companies said.

9. Partnership – Ransomware Mitigation: HYCU and Wasabi have announced a data protection partnership to combat the rise of ransomware attacks.

