5 Channel Partner Program and MSP News Updates: 08 September 2021

Content for managed services providers (MSPs), IT service providers (ITSPs), technology solutions providers (TSPs), cloud services providers (CSPs), IT consulting firms, systems integrators, VARs, independent software vendors (ISVs), and any other partner acronym that further caffeinates our already stellar SEO.

A. What’s Brewing Today: Technology News

1. Citrix Systems Under Pressure: Activist hedge fund Elliott Management Corp. has a more than $1 billion stake in Citrix Systems and wants the software company to take action to boost its lagging stock price, The Wall Street Journal reports.

2. Managed Print Services: MPS Monitor is set to kick off a “major international dealer recruitment drive.” MPS Monitor’s remote monitoring and management (RMM) software has more than 1 million printer devices under management. Key partnerships included Forza, an ERP solution from Konica Minolta Business Solutions and its All Covered IT services division.

3. Talent – SAP Cloud Services: Protera has hired NTT Managed Services and Secure-24 veteran Michael BeDell as CEO. Protera develops FlexBridge, a platform that helps customers to manage SAP and related applications on Microsoft Azure and Amazon Web Services (AWS).

4. UiPath Quarterly Financial Results: UiPath, which develops robotic process automation (RPA) software, announced Q2 financial results for fiscal 2022. Key metrics include:

Revenue of $195.5 million, up 40 percent year over year.

A net loss of $100 million, compared to a net profit of $4.9 million in the corresponding quarter last year.

Despite the strong growth, Wall Street appears concerned about UiPath’s business forecast. Shares in the RPA software provider fell about 8 percent after the results were announced. Meanwhile, rival Automation Anywhere is preparing for an IPO (initial public offering), reports suggest.

5. Cloud Distribution – Europe: Ingram Micro Cloud has agreed to distribute AWS solutions to its reseller network in France.

6. Video Conferencing: Webex by Cisco now hosts roughly 8 billion calls monthly and supports more than 39 million cloud calling users worldwide, Cisco Systems says.

