5 Channel Partner and MSP Updates: Tuesday 08 September 2020

Here are five (actually more) technology news updates, insights, chatter, and plenty more to start your day for Tuesday, September 08, 2020. Sip up.

Our Daily Brew

A. What’s Happening Today

1. Potential IPO – Cybersecurity Awareness Training: KnowBe4 appears to be gearing up for a potential IPO (initial public offering).

2. M&A: PS&C is acquiring cloud and mobile-based platform operator Asset Vision in a deal worth roughly AU$10 million, ARN reports.

3. Private Equity Investments: Private equity firm Warburg Pincus is in advanced talks to invest in Vista Equity Partners-controlled Infoblox at a valuation of at least $3 billion, Bloomberg reports.

4. Partner Program: BullGuard has introduced BullGuard VPN to channel partners.

5. Partner Program – Application Security Testing: Roughly 50 new business partners from more than 35 countries have joined ImmuniWeb’s channel partner program.

6. 5G Networks – Europe: Orange started on Monday offering 5G service in five of the largest Spanish cities, less than a week after rival Telefonica rolled out its own service in the whole country, Reuters reports.

7. Growth – Cloud Data Protection: Druva has increased data center workload revenue by more than 100 percent during the past 12 months across Asia Pacific and Japan (APJ), supported by an expanding ecosystem of specialist partners, ChannelAsia reports. Actual revenue and profit figures were not disclosed.

